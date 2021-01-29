SPRINGDALE — The junior girls teams of Harrison are heading into their final stretch of the season.
Both teams earned wins on Thursday at Shiloh Christian.
The Junior Lady Goblins improved to a 10-3 record and 6-0 in the conference after a 35-25 win over the Junior Lady Saints. On Monday, Harrison will host Gentry for the conference championship.
In eighth-grade girls action, Harrison earned a 25-10 win over Shiloh Christian.
Junior Girls
Harrison built a double-digit lead in the opening frame and held the advantage the rest of the way for a 35-25 road win.
The Junior Lady Goblin lead was a 15-5 score at the first break and dropped by a point before halftime, 21-12.
Shiloh Christian outscored Harrison by an 8-6 mark in the third, but Harrison got the points back in the final quarter.
The Junior Lady Goblins won the fourth period by an 8-5 score and kept their conference record untarnished with the 10-point win.
Reese Ricketts nearly outscored Shiloh Christian by herself and led Harrison with 22 points. Liani Cash scored seven points, Mia Barrett four and Eliana Warner two.
Eighth-Grade Girls
Harrison took control of the game right after the tip in the eighth-grade girls game and carried the momentum forward for a 25-10 victory over Shiloh Christian.
Harrison held a 4-0 lead at the end of the first period and extended the advantage to a 16-6 score at halftime.
The second half was a 9-4 advantage in favor of Harrison.
London Lee and Cash led the way with six points apiece for Harrison. Sagar Clemence added four points, Sienna Miller three and Warner, Brinkley Dove and Isabell Nolan two each.
