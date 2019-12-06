The ups and downs of basketball season were on display Thursday night when the Junior Goblins and Junior Lady Goblins hosted Bentonville.
Harrison’s junior girls held off a strong Bentonville second half to finish with a 47-44 win.
The Junior Goblins suffered a 58-35 defeat.
Junior Girls
Harrison’s Junior Lady Goblins built a big enough lead in the first half to overcome a push by Bentonville in the second half to sustain a win, 47-44.
The Junior Lady Goblins owned a 12-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and outscored Bentonville by a 16-7 margin in the second frame to take a 28-15 lead at intermission.
Bentonville poured out 20 points in the third period to draw closer at the end of the third, trailing to the Junior Lady Goblins, 36-35.
Harrison held Bentonville to nine points in the fourth while adding 11 points to its score to end the game with a 47-44 victory.
Clare Barger totaled 25 points in the Harrison win. Reese Ricketts added nine points, Claire Cecil six, Mia Barrett, Shaylee Ward and Noelle Pall two apiece and Jenna Mae Jones one.
Junior Boys
After a good showing in the first quarter, Harrison’s defense couldn’t keep up with the Bentonville offense in a 58-35 loss.
Both teams scored 11 points in the first period and Bentonville began to run away in the second quarter.
The Junior Goblins were limited to five points in the second period while Bentonville totaled 18 points to take the lead at halftime, 29-16.
Harrison was outscored in the third by a 21-10 score to enter the fourth facing a 50-26 deficit.
Harrison won the fourth quarter by a 9-8 mark but finished with a 58-35 loss.
Treyvan Sullivan scored 12 points to lead Harrison. Blaise Bonds added eight points, Kason Hilligoss and Blake Shrum six each, Owen Styles and Abe Estes four apiece, Phoenix Whitney two and Kason Rogers one.
