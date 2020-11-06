HOT SPRINGS — For the last two seasons there has been the same result in the Class 4A Girls State Cross Country Meet.
Harrison is hoping to make it three.
Friday the Lady Goblins of Harrison will enter the Oaklawn Park grounds and run for their third-straight state title.
In 2018, the Lady Goblins joined the Class 4A after moving down from Class 5A with new realignment that was approved by the member schools of the Arkansas Activities Association.
That move proved to be beneficial for Harrison in cross country.
Harrison won the two meets and fellow former Class 5A foe Valley View finished second in each of the state meets over the last two seasons.
DeQueen has been the third place team and Pea Ridge has finished fourth the last two years.
It is a new day for Harrison as Ruthy Ryan won the state run the previous two seasons but has since graduated.
Camryn Casey, who finished third in 2018 and fifth in 2019, was the Lady Goblins’ top finisher at the 4A-1 District Cross Country Meet last week in Springdale.
During the district meet, Pea Ridge won three of the four meets. The Blackhawks and Lady Blackhawks claimed both senior races and one junior high race.
Action for the Lady Goblins began at 9 a.m. Fans were allowed to enter the facilities at 8:30 a.m.
The Class 4A Boys State Cross Country Meet will begin at 9:45 a.m.
After both Class 4A races are completed. Fans will leave the park.
Also on Friday, the Class 5A and 6A runs will be held. Fans will have to leave the facilities after each classification runs. This will reduce the amount of spectators at the race and lessen the opportunity of spreading the COVID-19 virus.
See the Weekend edition of the Daily Times for results of the state run.
