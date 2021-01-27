Leading up to Harrison’s 4A-1 game with Huntsville on Tuesday night, the Goblins hadn’t won a basketball game in three weeks.
The Goblins are still searching for another win after Huntsville claimed a 59-57 road win against Harrison. The last win for the blue-and-gold was on Jan. 5 when they earned a 78-57 road win against Gentry.
With 45.1 seconds remaining in the contest, Huntsville took a two-point lead on a drive to the basket. Four timeouts and a personal foul later, Harrison was inbounding the ball with 8.9 seconds on the clock and still down by two.
The Eagle defense smothered the Harrison squad after the inbound pass and an off-balanced shot was short of the mark as the Goblins suffered a fifth-straight defeat.
Harrison’s first lead of the game was at the 1:07 mark in the first period when Gatlin James hit a 3-pointer to put the Goblins ahead, 12-11.
Huntsville scored the next eight points.
Logan Plumlee then began to play around-the-world with a barrage of triples. His first shot was in the left corner for three points. The next possession found him in the right corner where teammate Timber Crenwelge kicked him a pass for another three points. The top of the key was Plumlee’s next destination and the junior guard sank his third trey of the night while avoiding the Huntsville defense.
Abe Glidwell then scored after a steal.
Plumlee then worked around an Ethan Edwards screen four his fourth and final trey of the quarter.
With the game tied at 26 apiece, Maverick Wynn scored in the post off a Bryce Bonds pass and then a step-back jumper from Plumlee gave Harrison a 30-26 lead.
Huntsville scored the final two baskets and tied the game at 30 each leading into halftime.
James and Plumlee each scored from deep to start the third. Another bucket by James on a putback gave Harrison a 38-32 lead with 2:30 left in the third.
Then the Goblins went cold while Huntsville scored the next seven points.
The fourth quarter began with the Eagles ahead, 39-38.
Harrison kept pace with Huntsville in the final quarter led by a nine-point effort from Edwards. Plumlee hit his sixth trey of the night and James sank his third. Buckets by Glidewell and Wynn helped Harrison to 19 points in the final 8 minutes but the offense was a bit short as Huntsville tallied 20 points to take the two-point win.
Plumlee finished with 22 points to lead the Goblins. Edwards added 14 points, James 11, Wynn six and Glidewell four.
