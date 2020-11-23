Fans at F.S. Garrison Stadium on Friday night were on the edge of their seat for all 48 minutes of the matchup between Harrison and Camden Fairview in the second round of the Class 5A State Football Playoffs.
Harrison’s final drive of the night made the difference during a 21-14 win where defense was the critical narrative.
“True sense of accomplishment,” Harrison head coach Joel Wells described the excitement after the game. “With all the adversity this team dealt with the week and hours before the game, I believe this was one of the best wins of my coaching career. One of the best wins in the long history of the program. I know there has been a lot of great wins and I am not saying this was the best, but I think it has to be near the top.”
The Goblins got behind by a 7-0 score after the Cardinal’s defense intercepted their second pass of the night and returned it for a touchdown. The pick-six was the only score of the first half and Harrison went into halftime not only down by seven points, but down their quarterback as well.
Cole Keylon was injured one play before the end of the half and Wells had a lot to consider during intermission.
“Cole going down was an emotional deal for our kids and coaches,” said the veteran coach. “It was a good thing it was right before half so we can regroup. We told them we were going to run the ball downhill and grind it out. I told them if we get this game tied we will win. That happened about 6 seconds into the second half.”
The momentum shifted after the kickoff to start the third quarter.
“The turning point in the game was the recovered pooch kick to start the second half,” Wells commented. “It was a huge play by Kaden Quant. Brock Bardwell does a great job of putting backspin on the ball and it really helped us win the game.”
One play after getting the ball back after the special teams recovery, Harrison sophomore Beck Jones took the snap and broke through the defense for a 33-yard touchdown run. Noah Moix hit the PAT and the game was tied.
After a pair of punts by Camden Fairview, Harrison got the ball at midfield and put together a five-play drive for a score. Julius Scott got the ball on a Jet Sweep that delivered a 27-yard gain along the left side of the field. Tristan Thompson added a short gain before Jones got his second touchdown by breaking arm tackles and scoring from 12-yards out to give the Goblins their first lead of the game.
“We have an Air Force package,” Wells noted of the drive. “We have not used it much this year but it has won a few games for us in the past. Those kids stepped up when we needed them most.”
Camden Fairview responded just seven plays later with a rushing touchdown to tie the game, 14-14, just before the end of the third period.
The fourth period was a defensive battle. Both teams combined for six possessions and only one first-down was accomplished until the Goblins got the ball with 2:49 remaining in the contest at their own 48-yard line.
“The true Goblin determination was in play on the last drive,” Wells noted. “Our kids were not going to be denied.”
Cy Madden had a strong run down the left sideline for 17 yards followed by Jordin Welsh gaining 15 yards on the next play. Welsh then hit another hole for 6 yards that led to Jones rushing twice to create a first-down situation just behind the 10-yard line. Jones then plowed straight ahead for a long gain that ended in the end zone for the go-ahead score. Moix made it a 21-14 game with the extra point and 21.1 seconds remaining.
“We knew if we could get the field position we could kick a field goal,” said Wells. “It just so happened we got the touchdown.
“The play of Beck Jones was awesome,” the coach continued. “Jordin Welsh had some huge runs also. One of the biggest plays was the scramble of Cy Madden on a pass play. It was a huge field turning play that allowed us to win the game.”
A pair of incomplete Hail Mary passes by Camden Fairview ended the game.
Wells had plenty of players to complement regarding the win.
“Our defense played unbelievable,” he said. “Cy Madden had a great game with four tackles for loss and a sack. Julius Scott had a great game as well. I was really proud of a lot of guys. Van Richards, Phoenix Whitney, Tim Gass, Chris McInturf and Sloan Barrett came in and played huge roles for us.”
Harrison expected a challenge and they came out on top to advance in the playoffs.
“When you get to this point in the season, everyone is going to be very good,” Wells commented of the competition. “Our kids understand that and know we just need to get to the fourth quarter with a chance and we will win.”
His squad did just that and he didn’t let the opportunity go to waste.
“This was an example of life lessons being learned in sports,” the coach explained. “What our young men learned this week could not have been learned in a classroom. This is why it is very important that these kids get to participate in extracurricular activities. I am very humble by the perseverance of this team. Sometimes we as adults learn more from them that they learn from us. Go Gobs!”
Next is the quarterfinal round where the Goblins will host the Bulldogs of White Hall. White Hall is 8-4 on the season and defeated Hot Springs by a 42-14 score in the play-in round before defeating Batesville on Friday, 14-10.
