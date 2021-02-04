The Harrison ninth-grade boys finished the basketball season on Monday night.
Facing Gentry, Harrison sent the Junior Pioneers home with a defeat, 45-22.
With the win the Junior Goblins finish the season with an 8-5 overall record. The squad finished the conference season with a 7-0 record.
Harrison captured the 4A-1 conference championship with the victory.
Leading Harrison in scoring was Mason Ketterman with 14 points. Justice Iveson added nine and Cole Cecil and Kaden Allen eight each.
