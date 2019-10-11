VILONIA -- It wasn't pretty, but Harrison football fans will take an ugly win over a pretty one.
Friday night in Vilonia, Harrison defeated the Eagles, 17-15.
With the win, Harrison moves to 6-0 on the season and more importantly 3-0 in league play.
Harrison's head coach Joel Wells celebrated his 200th career win.
For the first time this season, Harrison didn't score in the first quarter.
Harrison had to wait for the first points of the game until early in the second quarter.
Max Payne kicked a 24-yard field goal for a 3-0 Harrison lead.
The Goblins put together a three-play drive that covered 99 yards. Ben Johnson finished the drive with a 45-yard run.
Payne put Harrison ahead 10-0.
Harrison's defense had two important stops in the first half. The first came on the Goblin 1. That stop led to the lone first-half touchdown.
Getting the ball to start the second half, Harrison needed only 86 seconds for Gabe Huskey to find paydirt.
He ran 43 yards for the touchdown. Payne added the point after attempt for a 17-0 Harrison lead.
The ended Harrison's scoring for the night as the Goblins threw two interceptions and couldn't convert a first-and-goal from the Vilonia 7.
Vilonia scored with 7:44 left in the third period.
The Eagles managed one more score with 1:33 left in the game.
Having to get the ball back, Vilonia attempted an onside kick. Harrison couldn't cover the ball on the kick, but three Vilonia players missed the ball as Harrison covered the pigskin to secure the victory.
