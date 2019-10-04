CLARKSVILLE - Harrison head football coach Joel Wells was worried about his team facing Clarksville on Friday night.
After an emotional win over Morrilton last week, Harrison faced an upstart Clarksville team. When the game was over, the Goblins left Johnson County with a big 49-3 win over Clarksville.
The Panthers use a Single Wing formation on offense which means Clarksville needed to control the contest.
Clarksville tried some trickery to start the contest. They used an onside kick which was recovered by the Goblins.
Harrison wasted no time in scoring their first touchdown of the game. Ben Johnson hit Colton Shaver for a touchdown.
The Panthers started the game with a good drive that was helped by three Goblin penalties. However, that drive stalled and Harrison took over on downs.
Pushing their lead to 14-0, Colin Ballard scored on a bruising 8-yard touchdown run. Max Payne converted both point after attempts to complete the first period scoring.
Harrison put three touchdowns in the books for the second period. Johnson hit Gabe Huskey on a 48-yard touchdown play just after the second period started.
Cole Keylon hit Colton Shaver for a 13-yard score to push Harrison ahead, 28-3.
After Harrison stopped Clarksville late in the second frame, the Goblins tried to get one more score on board before halftime.
Harrison was able to do that. Johnson capped a 48-yard drive with a 5-yard run with 19 seconds left.
Payne hit all three point after attempts in the second quarter to give the Goblins a 35-3 lead. The Clarksville field goal was from 27 yards out and came after a series of turnovers by both teams.
Harrison fumbled the ball giving Clarksville the football within 20 yard line. The Panthers threw an interception that Shaver picked off. The Goblins threw an interception on the first play of the drive. That turnover resulted in Clarksville's only points of the game.
In the second half, Huskey had a touchdown early in the third quarter to get the mercy rule clock rolling. Payne had the point after attempt.
The final Goblin score came on a 48-yard Brody Gilliam run in the fourth. Noah Moix set the final score.
Harrison moves to 5-0 on the season and 2-0 in league play. The Goblins will face a Vilonia team that is also 2-0 in conference play. Those two teams are at the top of the 5A-West standings. The winner will be at the top of the league after three weeks of conference play.
Kick off is at 7 p.m.
