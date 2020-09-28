The Harrison Goblins needed a game on Friday night.
They got what the coach ordered — a big win over Ozark, 33-6.
Harrison was scheduled to play Farmington in the opening game of the 5A-West. Ozark was scheduled to play Dardanelle in the 4A-4. However, Farmington and Dardanelle had COVID-19 concerns and were unable to play games on Friday. Ozark and Harrison then scheduled each other.
Unfortunately for Ozark, Harrison played a good game.
“I thought we played the best complete game we have played this year,” said Harrison coach Joel Wells.
Harrison’s offense was well balanced with 225 yards passing and 229 yards on the ground.
Another area of the squad that played well was special teams.
“We have worked really hard on our special teams and it paid off,” said Wells. “Our goal each week is to score or set up a score on special teams.”
The Goblins blocked two punts and the team hit two field goals. Sloan Barrett had two blocked punts in the first half.
Both of those set up short-field touchdowns for Harrison.
In the second half, the Goblins turned to the foot of their kickers. Senior Noah Moix hit a 35-yard field goal and junior Brock Bardwell kicked a 28-yard score.
Harrison jumped out to a 24-0 lead at halftime and then scored to take a 30-0 lead a third of the way through the third period. The large lead allowed the team to get some work with the stars of tomorrow.
“It is always good to get some young guys some reps,” said Wells. “It is great for them to see what Friday nights are all about.”
Even though Harrison posted a win in the contest, the team still lost a game. Now, the Goblins will only play six conference games this season.
“Yes,” said Wells when asked if the Farmington game will be lost in the total amount of conference games. “I hate that, but we needed a game.”
A clear directive has not been issued on how the conference standings will be effected by the COVID-19 games that were not played this season. It just puts more pressure on teams.
“I am not sure how it will all work out,” said Wells. “We just know we have to win each week to get the one seed. The conference is balanced this year so there will be some big challenges.”
Harrison will be back in action on Friday night for homecoming. The team will host Alma.
Leading Harrison offensively was Cole Keylon. He rushed for 64 yards on nine carries. He scored a touchdown.
Jordin Welsh had 14 carries for 59 yards; Brody Gilliam, six carries, 24 yards, and a touchdown; Vann Richards, four carries, 22 yards; Beck Jones, three carries, 11 yards; Tristan Thompson, two carries, 7 yards; Phoenix Whitney, two carries, 2 yards; and Julius Scott, three carries, 0 yards.
Keylon was 9-of-14 passing for 161 yards and two touchdowns and Logan Plumlee was 3-of-3 passing for 40 yards.
Lane Johnson had five receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown. Moix had two catches for 39 yards and a touchdown; Tyler Hutcheson, one catch, 23 yards; Kaden Quandt, Welsh and Breckin Duck, one catch each for 12 yards each; and Thompson, one catch for 5 yards.
(0) comments
