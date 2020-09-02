Trailing, 2-1, Harrison’s volleyball team was looking at a second conference loss in the early 4A-1 race.
Instead of closing up shot after losing, 25-15, in the third set, the Lady Goblins made a big statement for the young team.
Harrison rebounded to take a 3-2 win over Pea Ridge, 25-20, 22-25, 15-25, 25-17, 15-9.
Reese Ricketts gave the Lady Goblins a 2-1 lead after a kill on the front line to start the Harrison offense in the fifth set. Sydni Dufresne added another point to the advantage with an ace serve.
Junior Taylor Odom had a spike that found the floor to push Harrison to a 6-2 advantage in the set that goes to 15 points.
Pea Ridge had taken serve, but Katie Estes got it back with a kill. Estes scored on a tip that found its way to the floor in the middle of four Pea Ridge defenders.
With the score sitting on 9-5, Harrison scored a 4-0 run with Kori Parker getting an uncontested kill, Odom scoring on a tip and Olivia Ditmanson finding the floor with a kill.
Pea Ridge didn’t give up and put up three straight points.
Ditmanson stopped the run and after a Harrison hitting error, Odom had a block in the middle to seal the league win.
Harrison had to dig deep in the fourth set to come back and take the win.
Ditmanson tied the game at 1-1 and Jasmine Armer tied it again at 3-3.
Sydney Sidani had two kills to keep the Lady Goblins within a point.
Trailing 8-5, Sidani toed the service line. She served up three aces and Parker and Odom each had a kill to give the Lady Goblins a 14-8 advantage.
Pea Ridge reeled off the next three points before Ditmanson had a tip and kill to keep Harrison in firm control.
Ditmanson had another kill to put Harrison ahead, 17-13.
Leading, 18-14, Harrison used its offense and defense to take the next three points. Odom had a kill off of a quick set, Ricketts had a block and Armer served up another ace.
Harrison will be back in action on Thursday night as they travel to Berryville to face the Lady Bobcats.
Two Lady Goblins had double digit kills against Pea Ridge. Ricketts had 11 kills, three blocks and an ace. Ditmanson had 12 kills and a tip.
Sidani had five kills and five aces; Odom four kills, two tips and three blocks; Armer four aces and a kill; Dufresne had four aces; Brenna Larson two kills and a tip; Estes a kill and a tip; and Parker two kills.
In other action on Tuesday night, Harrison won the junior varsity match, 25-9, 25-10, while the Junior Lady Goblins defeated Pea Ridge, 25-19, 27-25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.