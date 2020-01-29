Harrison’s junior high girls sweep over Shiloh Christian on Monday night began with the seventh-grade Lady Goblins flexing their muscles on the court.
Harrison’s defense was on display in each quarter and in shutdown mode in the second half.
Harrison ended the first period with a 14-3 lead and continued rolling to a 21-7 advantage at halftime.
Shiloh Christian was held scoreless in the third period and only allowed one point in the fourth as Harrison’s lead was 25-7 after three and a 31-8 final.
Liani Cash and Lila Jones scored seven points apiece to lead Harrison. Tucker Webb added five, Eli Warner and Abi Hicks four each and Cadence Still and Sager Clemence two apiece.
