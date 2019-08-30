PEA RIDGE The much anticipated start to the high school football season came Friday night for the Harrison Golden Goblins.
Harrison scored four first-half touchdowns on the way to claiming a 42-6 win over future conference opponent Pea Ridge.
The Blackhawks move up to the 5A-West next season.
Harrison took advantage of two short-field possessions in the first half.
A 16-yard one play drive and a six-play 24-yard drive capped a 21-point first period.
The first play of the season resulted in Gabe Huskey running for a touchdown for Harrison.
Harrison's third touchdown drive was capped by a Cole Keylon pass to Rilee Jones.
Pea Ridge tied the game at 7-7, but Harrison's second score started a 35-0 Goblin run.
That drive started with a Ben Johnson pass to Colton Shaver. Then Johnson handed off to Huskey three times. Huskey hit the line for 16, 20 and 4 yards. The 4-yard run was a touchdown.
After the Harrison offense scored three times in the first quarter, the defense got busy in the fourth.
Landen Stephens picked up a loose football and ran it 41 yards to the end zone. That score set the halftime margin at 28-7.
While the Goblin offense is a quick strike attack, their first possession of the second half took time off of the clock. Harrison used 14 plays to mount a 60-yard drive.
The Goblins had 32 yards in penalties in the drive that was capped by a Johnson pass to Jones for 38 yards.
Harrison's last score of the game came with 14.5 seconds left in the third period. Huskey ran the ball in from a foot out.
Max Payne was a perfect 6-of-6 on point after attempts.He also had five touchbacks on kickoffs.
The Goblins hit the road on Friday as they travel to Mountain Home.
