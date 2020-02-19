PRAIRIE GROVE — Tuesday night's second round of action in the 4A-1 was the classic battle of the outside game versus an inside game.
When the night was over, the inside scoring by Prairie Grove ended the season for Harrison. The Tigers defeated Harrison, 54-48.
Prairie Grove ended the night with 43 of its 54 points coming in the paint or from free throws after getting fouled in the paint. Harrison managed 27 points from the outside in the game.
Harrison entered the fourth period with a 42-41 lead.
The Tigers hit a bucket in the paint to take a lead at 43-42.
With 5:52 left in the game, Gatlin James hit two free throws after driving the baseline and getting fouled on his shot attempt.
Those were the last points for the Goblins in a 4:30 stretch.
While Harrison wasn't scoring, the Tigers hit three field goals inside the lane and added a free throw after getting fouled on a low block shot.
Prairie Grove held a 50-44 lead.
Ben Elliott hit a bucket in the lane for Harrison, but the Tigers scored four more points in the paint with one of the field goals coming after collecting an offensive rebound.
With 37.5 seconds left in the game, Elliott scored the last points of the season for Harrison with a pair of free throws.
Harrison trailed only one time in the first half as the game was tied four times.
The Goblins hit seven 3-pointers in the first half. Bryce Bonds hit three of those long shots and Logan Plumlee and Gabe Huskey hit two apiece.
Prairie Grove scored 22 of its 27 points in the first half, but Harrison led 29-27 at intermission.
In the third period, the Tigers tied the game in the first minute with an offensive putback.
Bonds hit his fourth trey of the game after Elliott fed him the ball.
A third chance bucket by the Tigers made it a one-point contest.
Harrison then reeled off seven straight points. Huskey hit a mid-range jumper then Elliott scored the next five points with three of those coming on a three-point play.
Prairie Grove scored a 10-3 run over the last 4 minutes of the third period. James hit a trey to account for the only Harrison points.
The loss drops Harrison's record to 11-18.
Prairie Grove moved on to the quarterfinals of the tournament. The squad played Huntsville for a regional berth on Wednesday.
Leading Harrison in scoring was Elliott with 13 points. Bonds added 12, Huskey eight, Plumlee six, James five and Abe Glidewell four.
