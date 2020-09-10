SILOAM SPRINGS — Harrison continues rivalry week in football on Friday night.
The Goblins will be making the trek to Siloam Springs to face the Panthers. The two teams have a storied past and were bitter conference opponents for years.
Siloam Springs moved to Class 6A and left the 5A-West behind. Despite the move upward in classifications, the Goblins have still won the games on the football field when the two teams have met.
Friday night the two teams will be playing each other for the 78th time.
The first meeting between the two schools was in 1935. It resulted in a Harrison 7-2 win.
There was a streak of 54 straight years where the two teams played each other beginning in 1958 and ending in 2011 when the Panthers moved to Class 6A.
Before the 54 year streak, the teams had played each other 12 seasons in a row before not playing in 1957.
Siloam Springs welcomed Harrison back to the series with the worse loss that the Goblins had against the Panthers. The Goblins lost the contest, 47-6.
Harrison’s largest victory over Siloam Springs came in 1941. The Goblins defeated the Panthers, 81-0.
The two teams have met the past six years on the gridiron. Siloam Springs won the first two games and Harrison has picked up wins the last four seasons.
Play begins at 7 p.m. in Siloam Springs.
