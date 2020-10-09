At the first of the conference season Harrison and Prairie Grove had a three set battle that ended with the Lady Goblins claiming a close contest.
Thursday night in Harrison’s last regular season match at Goblin Arena, the Lady Goblins showed how the team has grown over the season. Harrison defeated the Lady Tigers, 25-10, 25-22 25-17.
Harrison bolted out of the game to start the match, the Lady Goblins scored a 10-0 lead.
Senior Sydni Dufresne was at the service line for nine swings. She had two aces during the stretch as she got help from her frontline friends.
Olivia Ditmanson, another Lady Goblin senior, had the first kill of the match before junior Taylor Odom pounded the ball for a score.
Freshman Reese Ricketts left the Lady Tigers on the bad end of a hard hit and Odom had a block to push the team to a 10-0 lead.
After a serving error, Harrison started again with more points. Odom scored on a tip and Sydney Sidani had a block and Ricketts had another kill.
An Ashten Casey ace put Harrison ahead, 18-3, but Prairie Grove wasn’t finished.
They played Harrison even the rest of the set as the Lady Goblins only got a kill each from Ditmanson and Sidani and the final set point on an Odom block.
In the second set, Harrison’s offense was not working well. The Lady Goblins had to come from behind after starting with a 1-0 lead after Dufresne had an ace.
Ricketts tied the match at 3 with a kill and then back-to-back tips from Sidani gave Harrison a 6-5 lead.
Kori Parker found the ground with a solid hit from the weak side to increase the Lady Goblin lead to 7-5.
The Lady Goblins then only managed one more offensive point over the next 11 points scored as Ditmanson had a kill.
With the Lady Goblins sitting on a 13-10 lead, Parker’s tricky serving finally gave the home team some breathing room.
She had three aces in a row to put Harrison ahead, 16-10. From that point, the Lady Goblins depended on Prairie Grove mistakes to score points instead of its offense.
Brenna Larson and Ditmanson each had a kill, but those were the only swings that found the floor as the Lady Tigers pulled within two points of Harrison late in the set.
Regrouping during the break between sets, Harrison got it rolling in the third. The team jumped out to a 12-3 lead as five different players accounted for scores with Brooke Stith serving an ace in a 5-0 run.
Harrison was able to maintain a double-digit lead through the last of the set as a Parker ace push the home team ahead, 19-6.
Sidani sent the teams to the lockerroom with a kill for the win for Harrison.
Parker led a balanced Harrison offensive attack. She had two kills, three tips and four aces. Sidani had four kills, three tips and a block; Ricketts four kills, two blocks; Ditmanson five kills; Odom two kills, one tip and two blocks; Dufresne four aces; Larson two kills; and Stith, Casey and Jasmine Armer one ace each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.