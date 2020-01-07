BERRYVILLE — Conference games are on the slate at every level and basketball action at Bobcat Arena on Monday evening paired Harrison and Berryville in Class 4A.
The final game of the night went to the home team as the Junior Bobcats defeated Harrison, 46-40.
Harrison’s Junior Lady Goblins earned a 47-29 win over Berryville.
Junior Boys
Harrison won the second half but couldn’t overcome the deficit built in the first half. The Junior Goblins left their road trip with a 46-40 loss to the Junior Bobcats.
Berryville jumped out to a 14-2 lead after hitting three 3-pointers and limiting Harrison to a single field goal.
The offense continued for the home team in the second period and Harrison found its groove with the basketball.
Berryville had the edge in the second period by a 16-13 difference and the Junior Bobcats doubled Harrison on the scoreboard with a 30-15 lead at halftime.
The Junior Goblins put 14 points through the nets in the third and held Berryville to six points to get within, 36-29, entering the fourth period.
Harrison outscored the Junior Bobcats by an 11-10 score in the fourth, but damage done in the first half gave Berryville the win at the final buzzer.
Jake Wilson led all scorers with 21 points for Berryville. D.J. Colbert added 11 points, Jack Dignan 10 and Chet Hudgens four.
Harrison’s Owen Styles scored 15 points. Blaise Bonds and Abe Estes scored seven apiece, Treyvan Sullivan four, Kason Rogers, Kason Hilligoss and Blake Shrum two each and Phoenix Whitney one.
Junior Girls
Despite not scoring in the second quarter, Harrison took a lead into halftime and continued to increase its advantage over Berryville through the second half on its way to a 47-29 road win.
Harrison poured out 21 points in the first period and the Junior Lady Bobcats managed five field goals for 12 points.
Berryville inched closer in the second by holding the Junior Lady Goblins scoreless, but only managed four points of its own.
Harrison came out of halftime with a 21-16 advantage and began building on its lead.
The Junior Lady Goblins outscored Berryville by a 13-5 score in the third and 13-8 in the fourth to come away with the win.
Clare Barger scored 17 points in the Harrison win. Reese Ricketts added 11 points, Shaylee Ward and Olivia Campbell six apiece, Claire Cecil three and Mia Barrett and Marianne King two each.
Hannah Youngblood tallied 22 points for Berryville. Avery Bell added three and Mia Thurman and Lakyn Flores two each.
