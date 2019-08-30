The golf balls were rolling Thursday afternoon at the Harrison Country Club.
The Harrison Goblins and Lady Goblins hosted Springdale Har-Ber in a match.
Harrison’s boys came away with an 11-stroke win over the Wildcats while the Lady Wildcats carded a 17-stroke win over the Lady Goblins.
Senior Boys
The Goblins recorded a 241 in the win over Springdale Har-Ber, who finished with a 252.
Two Goblins shot under 80 on the day to post the win.
Ben Elliott was the medalist for the day. He had a 77 to edge ahead of teammate Nicholas Thiel, who finished as runner-up medalist with a 79.
Max Payne rounded out the Harrison scoring with an 85.
Braden Shepherd led the Wildcats with an 82.
Blake Shrum led the jayvee Goblins. He had a 96 while teammate Owen Styles scored a 97. Blaise Bonds shot a 100; Carter Ayers and William Gray, 106 each; Liam Dupre 119; and Bryce Gilley and Haden Dart 122 apiece.
Senior Girls
Springdale Har-Ber put together a win in each tandem on the way to posting a 17-stroke win. The Lady Wildcats posted a 269 while Harrison had a 286.
Thea Norcross led Harrison with a 93 while Ella Kaye Spry had a 96 and Halle Marseilles a 97 to round out the scoring.
Riley Richardson had an 108 for the varsity Lady Goblins.
Grace Kilgrease of Har-Ber was the medalist on the day with an 86.
Ava Marie Velasquez led the Harrison jayvee squad. She had a 97. Ada Norcross had a 110 and Cooper Knoll a 114.
