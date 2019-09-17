NORTH LITTLE ROCK — It remained a one-two punch at the top of the Arkansas Sports Media High School football polls.
Harrison captured the top of the Class 5A polls.
Bryant strengthened its hold on the top spot while Greenwood edged out Bentonville for the No. 2 spot.
Bryant finished with 25 of the 26 first place votes in the poll. Greenwood finished with 207 points in voting to finish a point better than Bentonville, who received one first place vote.
Fayetteville was up a spot to No. 4 while North Little Rock fell to No. 5 after sufferings its second loss of the season.
Conway and Harrison were tied last week for seventh place, but the Wampus Cats bolted in front of Harrison by 11 points to take possession of sixth place.
The Goblins remain seventh.
Pulaski Academy fell to No. 8 while Arkadelphia and Little Rock Christian switched places. The Badgers are No. 9 and the Warriors are No. 10.
Greenwood remained at the top of the Class 6A poll. Searcy jumped two places to No. 2 while Jonesboro slipped a spot to No. 3.
West Memphis and Lake Hamilton round out the rankings.
Harrison unseated Pulaski Academy at the top of the polls. It is the first time in the two-year history of the polls that the Bruins are not on top.
The Goblins and Pulaski Academy each got 11 first place votes out of the 26 with defending state champion Little Rock Christian picking up the last four.
Harrison edged PA by two votes. The Warriors were third.
A pair of 5A-West opponents rounded out the polls. Morrilton moved up a spot to No. 4 and will bring their 2-1 record to F.S. Garrison Stadium on Oct. 27.
Greenbrier checked in at No. 5. Three members of the top 5 are from the 5A-West while the last two are from the 5A-Central.
Class 4A saw Arkadelphia continuing to dominate the polls.
Nashville stayed second. Joe T. Robinson moved to No. 3, Warren slipped to fourth and Shiloh Christian stayed in fifth.
No one wants to stay on top of the Class 3A polls. For the fourth time in four polls, there is a new No. 1 at the top. Rison regained the spot after Camden Harmony Grove dropped a game to Fordyce.
Osceola staying third.
Two newcomers rounded out the polls. Clinton was fourth and Newport checked in at No. 5.
Seven different teams in Class 3A received at least one first place vote.
Hazen stayed at the top of the Class 2A polls while Fordyce jumped into second place with a win over Class 3A’s No. 1 team last week.
Junction City fell to No. 3, Foreman remained No. 4 while Salem joined Gurdon in a tie for No. 5.
Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending September 14. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and ranking from last week's poll:
OVERALL
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (25) 2-0 259 1
2. Greenwood 2-0 207 2
3. Bentonville (1) 3-0 206 4
4. Fayetteville 1-1 175 5
5. North Little Rock 1-2 158 3
6. Conway 2-1 96 7
7. Harrison 3-0 85 7
8. Pulaski Academy 1-1 83 6
9. Arkadelphia 3-0 50 10
10. LR Christian 2-0 35 9
Others receiving votes: Cabot 27, LR Central 19, Jonesboro 10, Morrilton 8, Warren 7, West Memphis 5, Joe T. Robinson 4, Nashville 3, Springdale Har-Ber 2, Searcy 2, Fort Smith Northside 2, Rison 2, Hazen 1.
CLASS 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Greenwood (26) 2-0 130 1
2. Searcy 3-0 74 4
3. Jonesboro 2-1 72 2
4. West Memphis 1-1 35 5
5. Lake Hamilton 2-0 31 NR
Others receiving votes: Benton 21, El Dorado 19, Marion 3, LR Hall 1.
CLASS 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Harrison (11) 3-0 112 2
2. Pulaski Academy (11) 1-1 110 1
3. LR Christian (4) 2-0 77 3
4. Morrilton 2-1 41 5
5. Greenbrier 2-0 10 NR
Others receiving votes: LR McClellan 9, Clarksville 9, Texarkana 3, Valley View 3, Wynne 3, LR Parkview 3, Maumelle 2, Hot Springs Lakeside 1
CLASS 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Arkadelphia (23) 3-0 125 1
2. Nashville 3-0 75 2
3. Joe T. Robinson (2) 2-0 64 4
4. Warren 2-0 63 3
5. Shiloh Christian (1) 2-0 46 5
Others receiving votes: Dardanelle 4, Mena 2, Rivercrest 1.
CLASS 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Rison (9) 1-1 79 2
2. Camden Harmony Grove (2) 2-1 61 1
3. Osceola (3) 2-1 58 3
4. Clinton (6) 2-0 40 NR
5. Newport (2) 2-0 38 NR
Others receiving votes: Prescott 33, McGehee (3) 23, Harding Academy 17, Melbourne 10, Booneville 9, Hoxie 8, Lamar (1) 6, Mansfield 2, Smackover 2, Jessieville 1.
CLASS 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Hazen (15) 2-0 112 1
2. Fordyce (6) 2-0 101 3
3. Junction City (4) 1-1 85 2
4. Foreman (1) 2-0 55 4
5. Gurdon 0-2 10 5
5. Salem 2-0 10 NR
Others receiving votes: McCrory 6, Earle 3, Des Arc 2, Magazine 2, Quitman 1.
