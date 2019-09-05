Two Springdale teams came to visit Harrison in a tri-match on Wednesday at the Harrison Country Club.
At the conclusion of the day, the Goblins and Lady Goblins both walked away with golf match wins.
Harrison defeated conference teammate Shiloh Christian in boys play, 258-269. Springdale High School finished with a 302.
In girls play, the Lady Goblins finished with a 293 to down Shiloh Christian, who finished with a 334.
Senior Boys
Max Payne finished in a tie for medalist honors as he shot an 81 to lead the Harrison charge.
Ben Fowler had an 81 for Shiloh Christian.
Ben Elliott carded an 83 for the Goblins and Nicholas Thiel rounded out the scoring with an 84.
Shiloh Christian’s score was finalized with a 91 from Brant Fowler and a 95 from Jordan Crume. Kaden Porter shot a 97.
Springdale was led by Dagen Fuller with an 84. Cedric Justus had a 105; Brayden Hamilton, 113; and Luke Lyons, 127.
Harrison had several jayvee players on the course. Some played 18-holes while others played nine.
Blake Shrum shot a 91 for Harrison. Owen Styles had a 96; Blaise Bonds a 101 and Carter Ayers a 102 to finish the 18-hole scores.
William Gray had a 48, Liam Dupre, 59; Bryce Gilley, 60 and Haden Dart, 63 in nine hole scores.
Senior Girls
Only one girl shot in double digits in the event. Ella Kaye Spry of Harrison finished with a 90 for the Lady Goblins.
Thea Norcross had a 101, Halle Marseilles, 102 and Riley Richardson, 108 to lead Harrison in the win.
Lauren Eldridge led Shiloh Christian with a 106. Sophie Burasco and Anna Hell had a 114 each. Madison Lee carded a 148.
There were only two Springdale girls in the event. They both finished with a 128. Claire McElroy and Bianca Lane were the two golfers.
