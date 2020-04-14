On Monday night, the Harrison School Board selected a new senior high girls basketball coach.
The board voted to hire Kristian Williams to replace Doug Young who is retiring.
Young, who spent his last 10 years of coaching at Harrison High School, led the Lady Goblins to the state tournament, the past eight straight seasons.
Williams comes to Harrison after serving as head coach in Marshall for the past three seasons.
“I am very happy to be the next coach at Harrison,” said Williams. “This is a great opportunity and something I am happy to do at this time in my life.”
Williams will be moving to Harrison with her six-year old daughter Hattie.
Basketball has been a big part of Williams’ life. With a parent that was a coach, Williams played high school basketball in El Dorado through her tenth grade season and then moved to Prairie Grove for her junior and senior years.
She started her college-playing career at Southern Arkansas University before transferring to St. Mary’s in San Antonio, Texas.
“After five concussions, I thought it was time to stop,” she said. “I finished my undergraduate degree at the University of Arkansas. My Bachelor's is in science and my Master's is in kinesiology. I also got my Master's at the UofA.”
Williams’ professional career started a bit on the chilly side.
“I worked my first year in a village in Alaska,” she stated. “I taught math for a year in Upik.”
Following her visit to Alaska, Williams came back home to Arkansas where she was the head junior high school coach at Chaffin Junior High.
“Chaffin is a feeder school into Fort Smith Southside,” said Williams. “I also served as an assistant for Southside during that time.”
After four years at Chaffin, Williams became an assistant at Alma high school for a season. She was then enticed back to Fort Smith where she served as assistant high school coach at Southside High School.
She stayed there two seasons before taking her first head high school coaching job at Marshall High School.
During her time at Marshall, her teams improved each season. The Lady Bobcats finished with an 11-15 record in 2018 before finishing 12-14 in 2019.
This season Marshall finished 16-8.
Williams is excited to be moving to Harrison, and she is excited to work for the district.
“Harrison is a great school district, both athletically and academically,” she said. “I am happy to be there.”
