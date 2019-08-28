FAIRFIELD BAY — High school tennis action at Fairfield Bay on Tuesday was a lopsided affair between Harrison, Shirley and Greers Ferry Westside.
Harrison’s senior girls conquered every match and finished with a 13-0 mark on the day.
The Goblin tennis squad closed the road trip with a 10-1 mark.
Senior Girls
Harrison 7, Shirley 0
The Lady Goblins never allowed more than three sets in any contest against Shirley with a 7-0 sweep.
Elise Bell began singles action with an 8-3 victory. Shayne Gilliam controlled her game with an 8-0 shutout and teammate Abby Borland followed suit with a 6-0 win.
Lindsey Ward and Isabel McNutt claimed the opening doubles match with an 8-3 victory. Camryn Casey and Kylie Anderson took a 6-1 win over their Shirley opponent. Faith Trammell and Chloe Landrum held their competition scoreless with a 6-0 win. Casey and Bell rounded out the perfect score sheet with a 6-0 win.
Harrison 6, Greers Ferry 0
The dominance continued for the Lady Goblins with a 6-0 sweep of Greers Ferry Westside at Fairfield Bay.
Bell made quick work with an 8-0 win in her singles match. Gilliam won a 6-4 match and Borland took a 6-2 victory.
Harrison continued its winning ways in doubles play. Ward and McNutt tallied a 6-2 win followed by Casey and Anderson claiming a 6-4 contest. Trammell and Landrum controlled a 6-0 victory.
Senior Boys
Harrison 6, Shirley 0
Goblin tennis cruised past Shirley on Tuesday, 6-0.
Donnie Armstrong won the opening singles match with an 8-3 score. Ethan Bell won an 8-2 contest followed by Will Mahoney holding serve with a 6-0 singles win.
Joey Adams and Mason Harrison teamed up to give the Goblins an 8-2 win in doubles action. Sophomore teammates Conner Philips and Andrew Dirst served a 6-0 shutout. Brady Winkle and Matt Mays closed the doubles action with a close 6-5 win.
Harrison 4, Greers Ferry 1
Harrison owned singles action and split the doubles to take a 4-1 win over Greers Ferry Westside.
Armstrong took an 8-2 win in the first match. Ethan Bell finished with an 8-3 victory and Mahoney earned his second 6-0 match of the day.
Adams and Harrison fell short in a 6-1 loss. Phillips and Dirst earned a 6-4 win to end the day.
The Goblins and Lady Goblins will hit the court again on Thursday with a trip to Class 6A Rogers Heritage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.