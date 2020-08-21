Anytime there is a jump in classifications for competition, there is a opportunity to improve.
Thursday afternoon at the Harrison Country Club, the Harrison tennis teams jumped to face Class 6A Springdale Har-Ber. When the day was over, the Lady Goblins fell, 5-2, to the Lady Wildcats, while the Goblins dropped a 7-1 verdict.
Senior Girls
Harrison was able to pick up two wins in the doubles portion of the match to account for its two wins in a 5-2 team loss to Springdale Har-Ber.
The No. 1 doubles team for Harrison of Elise Bell and Camryn Casey had a tough battle before downing the Lady Wildcats, Rachel Gram and Brynn Beaman, 8-6.
Faith Trammell and Chloe Landrum of Harrison had an easy time with Samantha Thiessen and Morgan Phillips. The Harrison duet won the match, 8-1.
Then the doubles teams struggled.
Harrison’s Abby Borland and Chloe Hooton lost to Stella de Vera and Rachel Holcomb, 8-0. Maggie Cox and Aspen Coffman of Harrison were downed by Audrey Verge and Grace Benish, 8-1.
Lady Goblins’ Chloe Hubbard and Lauren Tapley were defeated by Anna Hampton and Audrey George, 8-1.
In singles action, Borland fell to de Vera, 8-1 and Chloe Regan was defeated by Holcomb, 8-0.
Senior Boys
Harrison’s No. 5 doubles team picked up the only win of the day for Harrison in a 7-1 loss to Springdale Har-Ber.
Andrew Dirst and Nick Paradiso of Harrison defeated Jackson Gurthie and Luke Williams, 9-7.
Grayson Dupre and Andrus Dupre of Harrison were defeated by Thatcher Doiwnard and Noah Furseth, 8-2.
Dirst and Paradiso opened the day against Daniel Holcomb and Aaron Day. The Harrison duet fell, 8-4.
Will Mahoney and Conner Phillips fell to Chris Biggers and Fennellt Holmes of Har-Ber, 8-4.
Jared Toland and Ethan Causey of Harrison lost to Karey Sanders and Drake Donahoe , 8-4.
In single action, Mahoney fell to Christian Binger by an 8-3 count and Phillips lost to Holmes, 8-4.
