FARMINGTON — Harrison’s trip to Farmington on Tuesday on the hardcourt was bittersweet once the results were finalized.
Harrison’s boys won a pair of singles matches but tied at 2-2 overall after a pair of doubles losses.
In senior girls action, the Lady Goblins won a singles match and one doubles match to finish at 2-2 as well.
Senior Boys
All of the Harrison wins came from the singles side of the card.
Will Mahoney led the way with a 6-2, 6-7 (10-7) win over Farmington’s Omar Qedan.
Conner Phillips won his singles match over Logan Petty by an 8-6 score to sweep the singles’ side.
In doubles, Harrison lost both matches.
Andrus Dupre and Grayson Dupre lost to their opponents, 6-3, 6-3.
Andrew Dirst and Nick Paradiso fell, 6-2, 6-0.
Senior Girls
It was one of each for the Lady Goblins.
Maggie Cox lost her singles match for Harrison, 6-1, 6-1. Chloe Hubbard won an 8-4 match against her Lady Cardinal opponent.
In doubles action, Elise Bell and Camryn Casey combined for a 6-1, 6-3 win over Kaylee Thomas and Grace Webb. Chloe Landrum and Chloe Regan fell short in their matchup, 8-4.
Harrison returns to the court on Thursday when they host Prairie Grove.
