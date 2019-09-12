As the tennis season reaches the midway point, Harrison faced conference rival Farmington in net action on Tuesday at the Harrison Country Club.
When the day was over, the Lady Goblins recorded another win, 3-1, while the Goblins were on the short end of a 4-1 score.
Senior Girls
Harrison dropped one match in the senior girls team count against Farmington on Tuesday.
Single No. 1 Elise Bell downed Isabella Guess of Farmington, 6-3, 6-2.
Shayne Gilliam of Harrison was the only player to drop a girls match. She fell to Kaylee Thomas of Farmington, 6-4, 6-0.
The No. 1 Harrison doubles team of Lindsey Ward and Isabel McNutt won their match, 6-3, 6-1.
Kylie Anderson and Camryn Casey of Harrison were successful in their match posting a 6-1, 6-1 score.
Senior Boys
The doubles team of Conner Phillips and Andrew Dirst were the only Harrison team to post a win in boys tennis action. The duet won, 6-4.
In other doubles action, Goblins Donnie Armstrong and Ethan Bell fell in doubles play, 6-2, 6-4.
Joey Adams and Brady Winkle of Harrison lost, 6-1, 6-1.
In singles play, Will Mahoney won the first set, but dropped the next two and fell to Conner Kennedy of Farmington, 2-6, 6-2, 6-0.
Harrison’s Mason Harrison fell to Gavin Pennington, 7-5, 6-3.
