SPRINGDALE — Wins don’t come easy on the road.
Wednesday’s trip to Shiloh Christian in Springdale for conference tennis matches for Harrison resulted in some struggles in both divisions.
Harrison split the singles matches while only gaining one win on the day during doubles action.
Senior Boys
Harrison went 1-1 in the singles matches against the Saints and matched that with another 1-1 result at the end of the doubles competition.
Will Mahoney suffered an 8-1 singles loss at the hands of Bradley Neil in the opening match. Teammate Conner Phillips followed with an 8-1 win over Shiloh Christian’s Wilson Jones.
In doubles action, Grayson Dupre and Andrus Dupre were dealt an 8-6 loss against their opponent.
Andrew Dirst and Nick Paradiso evened the score for the Goblin team by taking an 8-3 win in the final pairing.
Senior Girls
The Lady Goblins finished the day with one victory.
Harrison’s Abby Borland was handed an 8-2 loss during her match against Hailey Tunnell of Shiloh Christian. Chloe Hubbard then competed with Lizzie Howell and delivered the Lady Goblins an 8-6 win during her matchup.
In doubles action, Elise Bell and Camryn Casey needed some extra serves to determine a winner. The winning hand finished in Shiloh Christian’s favor as Bell and Casey were defeated, 9-7 (7-3). Faith Trammell and Chloe Landrum’s round ended in an 8-2 loss.
