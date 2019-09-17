CLARKSVILLE — Tennis courts on the campus of the University of the Ozarks hosted a tri-match on Monday between Harrison, Clarksville and Pottsville.
Harrison had no mercy against the host team of Clarksville. The Goblins and Lady Goblins each left with a 4-0 sweep of their opponent.
Matches against Pottsville were a different story. Senior girls competition resulted in a 2-2 tie while the Goblins closed the pairing with a 1-3 defeat.
Senior Girls
The match with Clarksville was a strong performance by the Lady Goblins.
Elise Bell opened the match with an 8-2 win over her opponent. Teammate Shayne Gilliam kept the ball rolling with an 8-1 win in her contest.
Doubles competition continued in favor of Harrison.
Lindsey Ward and Isabel McNutt continued their dominance on the season with an 8-1 win while Camryn Casey and Kylie Anderson followed suit with an 8-1 win of their own.
Pottsville posed a greater challenge for the Lady Goblins on the hardcourt.
Bell suffered an 8-6 loss in her singles match and Gilliam was handed an 8-3 defeat.
Action in the doubles event was a closer result but Harrison came out on top.
Ward and McNutt were pushed to a tiebreaker, but came out the victors in a 9-8 (7-1) contest. Casey and Anderson closed the event with an 8-4 win.
Senior Boys
Harrison’s match with Clarksville was a 4-0 sweep.
Donnie Armstrong left no doubt in an 8-0 shutout of his opponent. Mason Harrison finished his match with an 8-2 win.
Ethan Bell and Will Mahoney joined forces in doubles competition and took an 8-1 triumph. Joey Adams and Conner Phillips rolled over their challengers by an 8-0 score.
The Goblins only managed a single victory over Pottsville.
Armstrong finished his singles match in an 8-2 loss. Harrison pushed his opponent, but came away being defeated, 8-6.
Bell and Mahoney were the bright spot in an 8-1 win in the first doubles match. Adams and Phillips closed the event after taking an 8-6 loss.
