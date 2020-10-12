It was a steady dose of run, run and some more running.
Greenbrier selected to make a pass with 1:28 left in the game when inside of the Harrison 10. That pass turned out to be the miracle that the Goblins needed to preserve a 33-29 win over the Panthers.
“It was huge,” said Harrison coach Joel Wells about the interception. “Kaden Quandt made a very nice play.”
It was an entirely defensive effort that made the play according to the coach.
“We had a good push and Kendred Thompson got in his sight and the quarterback had to double clutch the ball,” said Wells about the play. “That was huge. That interception was a game saver.”
With the win, the Goblins move to 5-1 on the season and 2-0 in 5A-West. Greenbrier falls to 1-2 in league play and 2-4 overall.
Greenbrier lost to Morrilton in the first week of conference play, however, the Panthers were operating with a short practice time.
“Greenbrier is a very good team,” said Wells. “Morrilton got them, but they only had three days of practice with the quarterback and the defensive line. They had to miss two weeks so they were out against Batesville and Arkadelphia. They only practiced three days before playing Morrilton.”
Wells continued with his discussion of the conference.
“There is not a lot of difference between us, Greenbrier, Morrilton and Vilonia,” stated the coach. “Any one of those games that you win on the road is big. Greenbrier is as talented as anyone in our conference. They are a lot better than their record.”
Harrison looked to take control of the football game on Friday night. The Goblins were ahead by 16-points, in the second half. Harrison only watched as Greenbrier’s momentum took them to a lead at 29-26.
Trailing, Harrison went to work with 7:22 left in the game. The Goblins moved the ball down the field and ended the drive with junior Brody Gilliam scoring from 3-yards out.
That was Gilliam’s second score of the night. He had a touchdown in the first quarter from 2-yards out.
Harrison led 13-7 at intermission as Cole Keylon scored on a 9-yard touchdown run.
Getting the football to start the second half, Harrison struck on a 71-yard pass play from Keylon to Noah Moix.
Harrison had missed the first point after attempt of the game before Moix nailed the second one. The Goblins attempted a two-point conversion, but was unsuccessful leaving the score at 19-7.
Greenbrier pushed the football down the field and got inside the Harrison 5. The Goblin defense held the Panthers to a field goal to keep the score at a two-possession contest.
Harrison’s next score came on the feet of Keylon on a 17-yard run.
Harrison will be back in action on Friday as the Goblins host Vilonia on Senior Night. The game will begin at 7 p.m. with senior festivities before the contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.