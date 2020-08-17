ROGERS — After not having a spring football practice and not being able to compete in team camps this past summer, the Harrison Goblin football team will be ready to finally hit the field on Tuesday night.
The Goblins will travel to Rogers High School to face the Mounties in a benefit scrimmage beginning at 6 p.m.
Harrison will officially begin its regular season on Aug. 28 as the Goblins travel to Little Rock to play Magnolia at Little Rock Christian Academy.
Mountain Home will be Harrison’s first home opponent. That opening game will be on Sept. 4 at F.S. Garrison Stadium.
The Goblins will begin their defense of the 5A-West on Sept. 25 as Harrison travels to Farmington. Harrison’s first conference opponent at home will be the last team to defeat the Goblins during the regular season at home.
That loss was an Oct. 20, 2017, 35-34, contest. The Goblins currently have a 22-game regular season winning streak.
Harrison tied for the conference championship in 2017 and has won the outright title the last two seasons. A conference title this season would mark the second time in school history that the Goblins have won four titles in a row.
