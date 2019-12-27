The 31st version of the Lendel Thomas Basketball Classic got underway on Thursday afternoon at Harrison High School.
Second half efforts were the difference in several games.
Harrison had a strong second half to help in defeating Northwest Arkansas homeschool, 72-50.
Western Grove was outpaced by Forrest City, 63-52.
Springdale's Har-Ber High School defeated Earle's jayvee team, 62-31, while Ashdown defeated Earle's varsity squad, 48-39.
Harrison 72, NWA Homeschool 50
Harrison used a 20-4 run over the last of the first half and the beginning of the second half on the way to the semifinals by defeating the Northwest Arkansas Homeschool, 72-50.
The Hornets got a bucket by Canyon Carlson to tie the contest at 28 with 2:07 left in the first half.
Harrison began to warm up. Gatlin James hit a trey and Ethan Edwards followed with a bomb from the right corner to push Harrison ahead 34-28.
Trevor Altemeier scored the last points of the first half for the Hornets.
Edwards finished the Harrison scoring to make it a 36-30 game at halftime.
The Goblins started the second half with buckets by Ben Elliott, Edwards and senior Gabe Huskey to push Harrison ahead, 42-30.
After a Carlson bucket, Bryce Bonds started a 6-0 mini-run.
James added two free throws and Edwards another basket.
Three consecutive 3-pointers pushed Harrison ahead by 20 points. Logan Plumlee had two of those long shots and James hit the other one.
Harrison started with a 6-0 lead as Elliott and Bonds each hit a trey.
Carlson scored the opening points for the Hornets. Bonds completed a three-point play, but Bryce Weaver drained a trey for Northwest Arkansas.
Edwards scored for Harrison before the Hornets answered with a 9-0 run to take a 14-11 lead.
The lead changed hands six more times the rest of the first half.
Leading Harrison in scoring was a Edwards with 22 points. Elliott added 10, Plumlee nine, Bonds and James eight each, Huskey six, Maverick Wynn four, Kolby Stone three and Timber Crenwelge two.
Leading the Hornets was Carlson with 27 points. Weaver added nine, David Stettmeier eight and Altemeier six.
Forrest City 63, Western Grove 52
Western Grove put up a good fight, but couldn't finish against Forrest City in a 63-52 defeat.
After trailing by a 27-26 score at halftime, Western Grove started the second half with a three-point play by Zack Bolin to give the Warriors a 29-27 lead.
TaDarius Dale and Kendall Akins scored back-to-back buckets for the Mustangs to help them regain the lead.
Western Grove came back again. Carson Parker and Marcus Bunch each scored to push the Warriors ahead, 33-31.
Akins scored for Forrest City after collecting an offensive rebound.
Danario Flenoy gave the Mustangs a 35-33 lead.
Parker added another bucket for Western Grove to tie the game.
Forrest City then built a 10-point lead with four-straight baskets. Dale started the run with a trey and then Akins scored the last seven points with the last three coming on a three-point play.
Twice the Warriors cut the lead to two-possessions, but they could not get any closer in the game.
Leading Western Grove in scoring was Parker and Bolin with 15 apiece. Garrett Dixon and Preston Savage six each, Bunch and Blake Reddell four apiece and Gage Freeman two.
Forrest City was led by Dale’s 22 points. Akins added 19 points, Flenoy eight, Chad Mathis seven, Bo Parchman three and Dreylon Brown and Lamarion Randle two each.
Springdale Har-Ber 62, Earle Jayvee 31
The Springdale Har-Ber Wildcats held Earle's jayvee team to 11 first half points on the way to posting a 62-31 win.
Eleven Wildcats scored in the game as the Wildcats dominated the game from the beginning on the way to the semifinals.
Leading the Wildcats in scoring was Davis Doty with 15 points. Charlie Bockelman added seven, Braxton Bowen, Nick Buchanan, Jajuan Boyd and Aaron Oliger six each, Lawson Jenkins five, Tavari Eckwood three and Mile Rolfe, Noah Livingston and Micah Seawood two each.
Earle was led by Nick Mathis with 11 points. Elijah Lester seven, Deonta Davis and Devin Johnson five each, Donnie Warren two and Mekal Dorsey one.
Ashdown 48, Earle 39
The nightcap on the opening round at LT’s Court ended with Ashdown earning a 48-39 win over Earle to advance to the semifinals.
Ashdown held a 23-21 lead at the midway point led by Lamar Wilkerson’s eight points and four by Notoris Nelson and Jacolby Williams.
Earle kept pace with Keyshard Harris adding eight tallies and seven from Jayden Smith.
The Panthers built a lead in the second half led by 12 points from Wilkerson to post the win.
Wilkerson finished with 20 points to lead Ashdown. Williams and Braylon Milsak added eight points apiece, Nelson seven, Herman Benton three and Ashton Thompson two.
Jermaine Johnson and Harris each scored 11 points in the Earle loss. Jayden Smith added seven points, Mekal Dorsey and Henry Blockman three each and Nick Mathis two.
