Finishing a shortened year with 16 wins is an accomplishment for any volleyball team.
Harrison’s volleyball squad announced team honors that went along with the 16-6 season that the Lady Goblins completed this year.
Three players were named to the All-State Volleyball Team and an amazing seven players were listed as All-Conference performers.
Eight players were selected as All-State from the 4A-Northwest. Seniors Olivia Ditmanson and Jasmine Armer were joined by freshman Reese Ricketts.
Rylee Odell of Shiloh Christian received the most votes for All-State from the league’s coaches.
Emerson Traweek and Avery Porter of Shiloh Christian were also selected to the eight-person team.
Pea Ridge’s Josey Goldberg and Berryville’s Lauren Compton were also named to the squad.
Seven of the eight members were seniors. Ricketts was the only underclassmen named to the team.
Armer was also selected to the All-State Tournament team.
Harrison defeated Morrilton in the first round of the Class 4A State Volleyball Tournament that was held in Valley View. The Lady Goblins fell in quarterfinals of the tournament. Brookland defeated Harrison.
Joining Armer, Ditmanson and Ricketts on the All-Conference team was: Sydni Dufresne; Sydney Sidani; Kori Parker; and Taylor Odom.
