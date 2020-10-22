MORRILTON — It’s a pretty simple task on Friday night when Harrison visits Morrilton. The team that wins gets first place in the conference standings.
In the season of COVID-19, this game may be the most important of the remaining season. There are three games left in the regular season and both Morrilton and Harrison have lost a conference match.
Last week Morrilton and Alma didn’t play due to virus concerns.
The Goblins missed their first league game of the season as Farmington had to be quarantined.
It will be hard to determine league placement of teams. Pea Ridge may miss three conference football games this season. The Blackhawks are scheduled to return to football in time to play Harrison in the last game of the regular season.
Morrilton and Harrison come into the 5A-West game with identical 3-0 league marks.
The Devil Dogs are 4-2 overall and Harrison is 6-1. In the week when Farmington was unable to play a game, the Goblins picked up a contest against Ozark.
In the first week of the season. Morrilton was on the short end of a 15-10 game with Russellville. The Devil Dogs rebounded with a 41-7 win over Beebe.
The last game of the non-conference saw the Devil Dogs face No. 2 Wynne. Morrilton left the delta suffering a one-point loss, 20-19.
It has been easy sailing for the Devil Dogs in the conference race. The first week of the 5A-West, they defeated a Greenbrier team, 33-14. Key elements of the Greenbrier team were out for two weeks and only had three days of practice before taking the field in that game.
Morrilton rolled over Pea Ridge, 48-13, and then downed Farmington, 35-21, in the third week of league play.
The Devil Dogs have had two weeks to get ready for Harrison.
Harrison has a four game winning streak against the Devil Dogs. Harrison’s last loss to the Devil Dogs came in 2015 when Morrilton won the game, 42-14.
In the history of the two schools, the Goblins hold a 21-11 advantage. The first meeting of the two schools came in 1945 when Harrison won, 12-6.
The pair have been conference foes since 1991 when the pair were in the AAAA-West.
There are other games being played in the 5A-West. Clarksville and Pea Ridge have been canceled due to the virus. The Panthers picked up Calvary Baptist of Louisiana. Greenbrier travels to Farmington and Vilonia goes to Alma.
Team members of the Goblins include: Beck Jones; Sloan Barrett; Julius Scott; Cayden Luker; Brody Gilliam; Phoenix Whitney; Breckin Duck; Brock Bardwell; Hayden Davis; Noah Moix; Kaden Quandt; Lane Johnson; Cylan Madden; Cole Keylon; Trey Richardson; Dylan Schnidt; Logan Plumlee; Abe Estes; Talon Stephens; Gabe Paul; Vann Richards; Will Bryant; Anthony Robinson; Dylan Block; Matt Jones; Bentley Lemon; Alex Mills; Tyler Hutcheson; Wallace Crowley; Hudson Lewis; Anthony Allen; Caden Robertson; Jordin Welsh; Tristan Thompson; Marcus Reynolds; Maddox Peck; Jordan Miller; Kamran Bell; Hayden Allen; Dylan Olson; Steven Chrisman; Maliki Hilton; Elijah Lambert; Tim Gass; Josh Farris; Kohen Phifer; Chris McInturf; Jonathan Schaffer; Drayden Taylor; Skyler Graves; Mickey Upton; Evan Dixon; Jace Bardin; Taylor Baker; Kendred Thompson; Brekken Boswell; Hunter Boernson; and Charles Broome. The team is coached by Joel Wells. Assistant coaches include: Chris Keylon; Jacob Lisko; Greg Cross; Doug Cross; Dan Henderson; and Evan Cowling.
