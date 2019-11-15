SPRINGDALE — Three junior high teams from Harrison traveled for basketball action on Thursday night against the Springdale Central.
The Junior Lady Goblins pulled away for a 41-28 road win. Harrison’s eight-grade girls controlled their opponent for a 31-20 victory.
In junior boys action, the Junior Goblins were defeated in a close 36-33 contest.
Junior Girls
A strong fourth quarter helped the Junior Lady Goblins finish their game with Central on a 17-4 run to take the win, 41-28.
Harrison opened the game with a 10-9 lead to finish the first quarter.
The Junior Lady Goblins began to pull away in the second quarter and controlled a 23-14 edge at halftime.
Central outscored Harrison by a 10-3 mark in the third to get within one possession, trailing the Junior Lady Goblins by a 26-24 score.
It was the fourth period where Harrison put the game away and moved on to victory by holding the opponent to just one field goal and a pair of free throws.
Reese Ricketts scored 14 points to lead Harrison. Clare Barger added 12 points, Claire Cecil eight, Shaylee Ward six, Mia Barrett two and Noelle Pall one.
Eighth-Grade Girls
Harrison’s eighth-grade girls squad dominated early and held on for a 31-20 win over the opposing team of Central.
Harrison held a 13-3 lead at the first break and took a 23-5 edge into halftime.
Central fought back by outscoring Harrison by an 11-4 mark in the third to get within, 27-16.
Both teams scored four points in the final frame and Harrison finished with a double-digit win, 31-20.
Hope Humphrey scored 11 points to lead Harrison. Mia Barrett, Reese Ricketts and Abigail Fancler scored six points apiece and Abigail Henderson two.
Junior Boys
The offensive output increased in the second half of basketball for the Junior Goblins, but the team finished the game short on the scoreboard with a 36-33 loss in the season opener.
Harrison opened the game with seven points in the first quarter and were limited to a single field goal in the second period.
Four players scored in the third quarter as Harrison racked up 11 points.
The fourth period frame was the most productive for the Junior Goblins as the team added up 13 points but fell short to Springdale Central by three points in a 36-33 loss.
Kason Hilligoss led Harrison with 12 points on the night. Kason Rogers added 10 points, Phoenix Whitney four, Owen Styles three and Blake Shrum and Treyvan Sullivan two each.
