Pitching a shutout is not uncommon in several sports. However, in volleyball that is a different story.
Thursday night at Goblin Arena, the Harrison Lady Goblins attempted to accomplish the goal. However, the team fell short and settled for a 25-18, 25-7, 25-4 win over Gentry.
Harrison’s junior varsity and freshman squads also picked up two-set wins over the visitors.
In the third set, Gentry started with a net serve to give Harrison the ball.
Senior Lady Goblin Sydni Dufresne toed the services line for Harrison.
She reeled off the next 19 points to put Harrison ahead, 20-0. During her serving run, she connected on three aces while having some help from her teammates on the net.
Reese Ricketts connected on five kills during the streak with Katie Estes getting a kill and a tip.
After a hitting error ended the Harrison shot at perfection, the Lady Goblins continued to score offensively.
Ricketts had another kill and sophomore Sydney Sidani rotated into the match and had two kills.
The conference match was sealed by an ace from Ashten Casey.
Harrison jumped out to a big lead in the first set and limped to the final score, 25-18.
Taylor Odom accounted for the first points with a demolishing quick set. Dufresne served her first ace to give Harrison a 3-1 advantage.
Gentry tied the score at 3-3, but Harrison scored the next seven points.
Ricketts started the run with a kill that was followed by a Sidani tip. Jasmine Armer had back-to-back aces before a passing error by the Lady Pioneers gave Sidani an easy ball to kill.
After setter Kori Parker took the first pass of the net, Ricketts found Brenna Larson with a pass that resulted in a kill and a Harrison 10-3 lead.
Casey continued the run with an ace that was followed by a Ricketts and Parker kill each.
After a score by Gentry, Ricketts continued the Harrison run with another kill. Olivia Ditmanson added one and Parker had one from the weak side to make it a 17-5 game.
Parker had another kill to put Harrison up by 12 points at 18-6. Odom’s kill for Harrison’s 20th point made it 20-8.
Gentry outscored the Lady Goblins 10-5 over the last part of the set as Ditmanson, Ricketts and Sidani had a kill each.
Senior Rylee Fast showed her serving skills in the second set. Harrison had developed a marginal lead until Fast hit the service line. She served three aces and three different Lady Goblins had kills during the streak to push Harrison ahead, 22-6.
The Lady Goblins will play their final home game of the season. Harrison will play Prairie Grove on Thursday.
Leading eleven Harrison players on offense was Ricketts with 13 kills. Sidani had eight kills, two tips and a block; Parker had five kills and a tip; Dufresne, four aces; Fast, three aces; Estes, one kill and two tips; Ditmanson and Odom two kills each; and Armer and Casey two aces apiece.
