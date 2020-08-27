A lightning delay and a drizzle from Hurricane Laura didn’t stop the three-team match on Wednesday afternoon at the Harrison Country Club.
Harrison, Valley Springs and Mountain Home made use of the umbrellas as well as the clubs in a nine-hole match that ended just before the setting sun found its way behind the trees.
Harrison’s senior boys team finished with a 16-stroke win over Valley Springs but a 21-stroke loss to Mountain Home. In the girls division, the Lady Goblins had a tighter match but completed their round with a four-stroke win over Mountain Home and 30 shots ahead of Valley Springs.
Senior Boys
After nine holes that took over three hours, Harrison ended the day with a win and a loss.
The local challenge against Valley Springs concluded with the Goblins shooting a 134 and the Tigers carding a 150.
Harrison’s four-player card against Mountain Home finished with a loss. Harrison shot a 182 which was well short of Mountain Home’s 161.
Mountain Home’s Gage Chaney earned medalist honors with a 37 on the day.
The Goblins were led by Reggie Grant who scored a 41. Nicholas Thiel added a 46 and Blaise Bonds carded a 47. Owen Styles finished with a 48 and Carter Ayers shot a 51.
Valley Springs was led by Hunter Reese and Luke Vail who each tallied a 49. Dylan McAnulty completed the card with a 52. Kelby Ply shot a 62.
Harrison’s jayvee squad finished with Braden Tabor leading the way with a 43. Lane Johnson added a 47, Brody Burge shot a 49, Liam Dupre scored a 50 and Bryce Gilley finished with a 66.
Senior Girls
The Lady Goblins found victories on Wednesday.
Harrison produced a four-stroke win over rival Mountain Home and separated itself from the Lady Tigers of Valley Springs by 30 swings.
Harrison’s three-player card finished with a 129. Mountain Home carded a 133 and Valley Springs finished with a 159.
Lady Goblin Halle Marseilles took medalist honors with a low round of 42. Teammate Riley Richardson was on her heels with a 43 and Ella Kaye Spry was in the mix with a 44. Cooper Knoll shot a 51, Lauryn Tapley added a 53 and Grace Green tallied a 58.
Valley Springs was led by Stevie Jennings scoring a 51 on the day. Nellie Jennings and McKenzie Garrison each shot a 54. Maura Moore ended the round with a 62.
Harrison and Valley Springs will meet again on Monday where they will invite Springdale Har-Ber to the group for a 1:30 p.m. tee time with 18 holes scheduled.
