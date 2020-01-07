NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The first Arkansas Sports Media High School Basketball Poll was released this week and three Heart of the Ozark teams are ranked.
Harrison received 21 points in the overall poll. It was enough to earn the Lady Goblins a tie for tenth place in the poll with Little Rock Christian.
Harrison is ranked No. 2 in the Class 4A poll as is Valley Springs in the Class 3A poll.
Bergman was ranked No. 5 in Class 3A.
The polls were divided as who is the No. 1 team in the state. Six different schools received first place votes from the panel of media reporters that work in print, radio and television.
Fort Smith Northside received the most first-place votes and that led the Lady Grizzlies to the No. 1 overall spot.
Bentonville, who received three first-place votes, was second overall just three points behind Fort Smith Northside.
Conway, received two first place votes, and was ranked No. 3 overall.
Nettleton was the first non-Class 6A school in the rankings. The Lady Raiders received one first-place vote and was No. 4.
Batesville, who also received a first place vote was No. 5 overall. The Lady Pioneers are the defending Class 4A champions.
Cabot is sixth, Fayetteville is seventh and Greenwood is No. 8.
Vilonia checked in at No. 9 while Harrison shared the tenth spot with Little Rock Christian.
Northside was the No. 1 team in 6A with Bentonville, Conway, Cabot and Fayetteville following in order.
After Nettleton at the top of Class 5A, Greenwood, Little Rock Christian, Mountain Home and Vilonia followed suit.
Harrison received one first-place vote in the Class 4A poll. Batesville received 13 top nods.
Undefeated Star City is No. 3, 4A-1 Farmington is fourth and Pulaski Academy is No. 5.
Also receiving votes are three 4A-1 schools led by by Gentry with Pea Ridge and Berryville joining the group.
The 3A-1East is making a strong statement in its last season as a conference. Three of the schools ranked in the top five are from the league. Mountain View is the No. 1 seed and Valley Springs checks in at No. 2.
Bergman is No. 5 in the rankings. Central Arkansas Christian is No. 3 in the rankings and Lamar is No. 4.
Melbourne is at the top of the Class 2A.
Viola is the No. 1 team in Class 1A. Kirby, Concord, Mount Vernon-Enola and Emerson round out the rankings.
Alpena received votes in the Class 1A poll.
Arkansas Sports Media Girls High School Basketball Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 boys high school basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 4. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:
OVERALL
1. FS Northside (6) 11-3 104 –
2. Bentonville (3) 11-1 101 –
3. Conway (2) 11-3 87 –
4. Nettleton (1) 13-2 83 –
5. Batesville (1) 14-1 72 –
6. Cabot 11-1 70 –
7. Fayetteville (1) 9-3 66 –
8. Greenwood 10-3 49 –
9. Vilonia 11-1 24 –
10. LR Christian 10-2 21 –
10. Harrison 15-1 21 –
Others receiving votes: Pulaski Academy 12, Mountain Home 11, Farmington 10, Mountain View 10, Star City 10, Hot Springs Lakeside 9, West Helena 3, Melbourne 3, Viola 2, Pea Ridge 2.
CLASS 6A
1. FS Northside (6) 11-3 54 –
2. Bentonville (3) 11-1 49 –
3. Conway (3) 11-3 42 –
4. Cabot (1) 11-1 32 –
5. Fayetteville (1) 9-3 31 –
Others receiving votes: Rogers 1, Springdale Har-Ber.
CLASS 5A
1. Nettleton (8) 13-2 61 –
2. Greenwood (4) 10-3 40 –
3. LR Christian (1) 10-2 30 –
4. Mountain Home 10-2 28 –
5. Vilonia (1) 11-1 27 –
Others receiving votes: West Memphis 10, Hot Springs Lakeside 10, Sylvan Hills 3, Jonesboro 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Batesville (13) 14-1 69 –
2. Harrison (1) 15-1 44 –
3. Star City 15-0 35 –
4. Farmington 14-3 26 –
5. Pulaski Academy 10-2 18 –
Others receiving votes: Gentry 9, Pea Ridge 5, Southside Batesville 3, Berryville 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Mountain View (12) 11-1 65 –
2. Valley Springs (1) 19-3 46 –
3. Central Ark. Christian 12-3 32 –
4. Lamar 13-1 26 –
5. Bergman 19-5 17 –
Others receiving votes: Hoxie 11, Charleston 8, West Helena (1) 5.
CLASS 2A
1. Melbourne (13) 12-2 69 –
2. Quitman (1) 12-1 49 –
3. Bigelow 11-2 31 –
4. Marmaduke 15-6 29 –
5. Riverside 13-5 23 –
Others receiving votes: Danville 4, Earle 3, Poyen 2.
CLASS 1A
1. Viola (14) 22-1 70 –
2. Kirby 19-4 40 –
3. Concord 14-3 33 –
3. Mount Vernon-Enola 18-2 33 –
5. Emerson 16-2 14 –
Others receiving votes: West Side Greers Ferry 9, Mammoth Spring 4, Ouachita 4, Alpena 3.
