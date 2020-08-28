LITTLE ROCK -- Friday night at Little Rock Christian, two Class 5A teams from the north and the south battled.
Magnolia and Harrison hooked horns in the opening of a two-year series.
When the night was over, Harrison won the contest, 42-35.
The Goblin's go ahead score came after a fumble recovery by Cy Madden.
On the first play from scrimmage, Jordin Welsh ran 39 yards for a touchdown.
Harrison went ahead, 42-28, after the score.
After recovering an onside kick, the Goblins looked to be in the business of putting the game away; however, an interception gave Magnolia life.
They wasted no time in scoring on a 70-yard option play to pull within one score.
Harrison had to give the ball back to the Panthers with just over 2 minutes left in the game.
The Goblin defense had to make one last stand to seal the victory. The team accomplished its responsibility.
Harrison's first score of the second half came on a fourth down play. Cole Keylon hit Tyler Hutcheson for a 20-yard strike.
With the game tied at 28 to begin the fourth quarter, Harrison's Anthony Allen scored on a fourth-and-goal from the 1.
Noah Moix hit all the point after attempts in the game.
The first half was full of action as the Panthers had three turnovers while the Goblins recorded two, one of which ended a drive at the end of the first half.
Breckin Duck and the Goblin defense gave Harrison the ball first after Duck recovered a fumble.
After a busted first play from scrimmage that lost 9-yards, Harrison came back with an 80-yard strike from Keylon to Dylan Block.
With the ball on the 10, Jordin Welsh punched it home for the Goblin's first score of the year. The drive covered 81 yards in three plays and took 1:00 off the clock.
Magnolia answered to tie the game.
Harrison needed four plays on its next possession.
The first play saw Keylon hit Tyler Hutcheson for 55 yards.
A third-and -goal saw Keylon call his own number from inches. It took the Goblins 80 seconds to score on the drive.
The Panthers tied the contest early in the second period, but Harrison answered back.
Keylon picked up the first 23 yards on two rushing plays.
He then hit Alex Mills for 6 yards before tossing to Welsh for 22 yards.
The drive was capped by a toss to Moix for 26 yards.
Moix turned around and kicked the point after attempt. He was 3-of-3 in the first half on PATs.
Harrison will be at home on Sept. 4 against Mountain Home. Tickets for the game will be for sale this week. No tickets will be sold at the game if all tickets are sold this week.
