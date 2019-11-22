The Harrison Goblin basketball team has a young feel to the squad.
At one point Thursday night in Goblin Arena, Harrison coach David Stahler had four sophomores and one senior on the floor. The youth provided the basketball fans with a ride as the Goblins finally defeated Subiaco Academy, 56-47.
On two occasions, the Goblins let a double-digit lead slip through its fingers. At the beginning of the second half, Harrison led, 26-12. Just a couple minutes into the third period, Subiaco had cut the lead to six points.
Harrison got back on course and built a 13-point lead. With just over a minute left in the period, the Trojans had cut the lead back to 39-32.
Kolby Stone hit a free throw and Ben Elliott finished a layup to push Harrison into a 42-34 lead with one period left.
Ethan Edwards started the fourth period with three free throws and Elliott converted a three-point play to give the Goblins a 48-35 lead midway through the final frame.
However, the Trojans kept charging back. The squad started a 9-4 run with Edwards scoring the four Harrison points on layups.
Trailing by eights points, the Trojans let Gus Miller score inside with 2:28 left to put Harrison ahead by double digits.
Harrison started the game with a 6-0 lead Elliott hit the first basket before Bryce Bonds scored. Edwards set the contest at 6-0.
With 3:34 showing in the first period, Subiaco scored its first points. Elliott then scored again and Miller hit his first basket of the game.
The Trojans scored the next seven points of the game to tie the contest at 10. Edwards score with 18 seconds left to put Harrison ahead, 12-10.
Harrison's defense served up a nice second period for the home town fans. The Goblins held Subiaco to only two points to take the commanding, 26-12, halftime lead.
Leading Harrison in scoring was Elliott with 18 points. Edwards added 13, Bonds nine, Miller six, Timber Crenwelge five, Coulter McCuistion four and Stone one.
Harrison will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Branson, Mo.
