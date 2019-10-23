HUNTSVILLE — The Harrison Lady Goblins finished the Huntsville Invitational Cross Country Meet like they have most events this season, with a win.
Tuesday’s competition found the Lady Goblins tested, but the Harrison group came together to finish with a three-point win over the second place team from Blue Eye, Mo. Green Forest finished in the seventh spot.
Green Forest claimed a second-place finish in the senior boys group and Berryville ended the day in seventh place.
Harrison’s senior boys only had three participants and couldn’t form a team.
Berryville finished second in the junior girls division and Harrison followed in third place. Bergman took the seventh spot and Green Forest was ninth.
Berryville’s junior boys came away with a win at the meet. Green Forest took fourth place. Harrison was fifth.
Senior Girls
Harrison’s final cross country win of the regular season was a narrow victory. The Lady Goblins won with 52 points. Blue Eye was second with 55 points and Pea Ridge took third with 87 points. Green Forest finish with 144 points for seventh place.
Harrison and Blue Eye claimed all of the top 5 individual spots at the Huntsville Invitational.
Noelle Paul led Harrison in the race. The freshman finished third with a time of 20:32.07. Camryn Casey was next across the line for a fourth-place finish in 21:08.39. Madison Tramell was 13th in 23:17.37; Elise Bell, 19th, 23:31.00; Aidan Smithee, 21st, 23:34.45; Rylee Myers, 23rd, 23:55.11; Ashlyn Long, 34th, 25:15.39; Chloe Hooten, 39th, 25:31.99; and Avery Davis, 44th, 26:17.50.
Jennifer Martinez led the Lady Tigers of Green Forest with an 11th place finish in 22:45.00; Alexis Griffith was 31st in 25:08.12; Lucy Rios, 33rd, 25:13.62; Marianna Beltran, 42nd, 26:04.33; and Margarita Vega, 45th, 26:17.80.
Berryville’s lone runner was Cecilia Doss who finished 12th in 23:02.10.
Bergman’s Paige Elder finished 56th in 27:49.18 and Caroline Jackson was 59th in 28:53.65.
Senior Boys
Green Forest’s senior boys finished second with 70 points behind Huntsville who took the top spot with 53 points. Blue Eye was third with 96 points. Berryville finished seventh with 168 points.
The Tigers of Green Forest were led by Jake Lopez who crossed the finish line in eighth place with a time of 18:55.68. Jacob McMahan was 14th in 19:26.57; Colin Delavin, 15th, 19:29.04; Alonzo Rangel, 16th, 19:31.36; Paco Rangel, 23rd, 19:53.58; Matthew Vasquez, 28th, 20:09.97; Kevin Cifuentes, 30th, 20:19.36; Alexis Rangel, 34th, 20:34.52; Alex Leal, 38th, 20;53.29; Jair Juarez, 40th, 21:14.37; Elvin Montoya, 42nd, 21:27.20; Daniel Alvarez, 51st, 21:56.66; David Aguinaga, 57th, 22:45.04; Kelvin Garcia, 61st, 22:59.20; Jesus Flores, 62nd, 23:00.01; and Diego Mendez, 84th, 25:07.70.
Berryville’s Caden Nickell led the Bobcats with a 29th place finish in 20:11.07. Reese Johnson was 31st in 20:25.26; Hayden Braziel, 44th, 21:33.68; Josh Wilson, 45th, 21:35.85; Austin Escobar, 54th, 22:20.44; Denver Knapp, 68th, 23:23.95.
Harrison’s Josh McCormick finished 17th in 19:34.57. Lucas Turner was 47th in 21:45.56 and Dalton Adams was 73rd in 23:56.60.
Bergman’s lone runner was Cole Elder who finished 50th in 21:55.82.
Junior Girls
The first race of the day went to Haas Hall Academy with 32 points. Berryville finished second with 75 points and Harrison was third with 92 points. Bergman took the seventh spot with 167 points and Green Forest was ninth with 209 points.
Berryville’s second-place finish was led by Gisselle Estrada who was second in 14:14.78. Carly Smith was 11th with a time of 15:13.46; Astralia Amos, 14th, 15:44.76; Tessa Parton, 21st, 16:03.21; Bella Knapp, 29th, 16:32.87; Shayleigh Broeker, 89th, 22:19.00; Faith McKinney, 90th, 22:20.17; Destini Plumblee, 101st, 27:14.10; and Rylie Punchak, 103rd, 28:08.87.
Sagar Clemence was the first Lady Goblin to finish. Clemence was fifth in 14:37.63; Ryleigh Keele, 17th, 15:53.09; Carley Phillips, 20th, 16:02.47; Liani Cash, 22nd, 16:04.32; Chloe Hubbard, 30th, 16:37.35; Charlize Adamos, 37th, 17:01.05; Sidney Wagner, 41st, 17:10.86; Abigail Hicks, 42nd, 17:19.38; Tucker Webb, 47th, 17:33.17; Lila Jones, 48th, 17:37.80; Sienna Miller, 52nd, 17:52.39; and Emma Bell, 64th, 18:55.67.
Breanna Espinoza led Bergman with 13th place in 15:37.98. Jalen Burleson was 25th in 16:11.72; Allison Jackson, 40th, 17:03.87; Shay Lovelace, 61st, 18:45.84; Maya Allen, 70th, 19:05.61; and Paige Hillenburg, 75th, 19:32.79.
Green Forest was led by Sophia Hernandez in 34th in 16:55.27. Kimberly Cid was 38th in 17:01.83; Kailyn Arbaiza, 56th, 18:12.77; Stina Ermay, 72nd 19:25.51; Lilly Bailey, 74th, 19:31.17; Haddasah Reyes, 91st, 22:41.55; Hannah Aday, 92nd, 22:48.87; Mahalie Alvardo, 93rd, 22:48.93; Natalie Calderon, 95th, 22:52.55; and Gabby Lopez, 99th, 24:59.95.
Valley Springs’ lone runner was Caidance McWhirter who finished 78th in 20:18.37.
Junior Boys
Berryville won the junior boys race with a point total of 34th. Haas Hall Academy and Pea Ridge were a distant second with 63 points each. Green Forest was fourth with 97 points and Harrison was fifth with 129 points.
Berryville’s Trenton Hughes crossed the line in second place for the Bobcats in 12:43.26. Nestor Perez was third in 12:44.10 and Malachi Houghton was fifth in 12:56.94. Dawson Williams finished 11th in 13:20.84; Cole Price, 16th, 13:29.32; Alek Gray, 30th, 14:23.06; Cruz Arizona, 50th, 15:19.40; and Gabriel Wall, 66th, 15:55.17.
Alex Alvarez finished seventh for Green Forest in 13:08.14. Chris Alvarado was 14th in 13:24.13; Arauny Reyes, 20th, 13:48.31; Joseph Duenas, 35th, 14:39.12; Jacob Vasquez, 45th, 15:02.08; Jared Garcia, 56th, 15:26.57; Boris Tabor, 58th, 15:29.42; and Deigo Martinez, 92st, 18:27.16.
Harrison’s Conner Valentine was 15th in 13:25.62. Gavin Coker was 23rd in 13:57.15; Garrett Cox, 40th, 14:52.48; Carter Phillips, 44th, 15:00.02; Grean Rogers, 48th, 15:15.03; Landen Sims, 53rd, 15:22.51; Steven Kahn, 55th, 15:26.13; Dontae Godbout, 70th, 16:31.05; and Brycen Myers, 98th, 22:11.81.
Valley Springs’ Blain Roberson finished 71st in 16:35.26; Karsen Kidd, 88th, 17:49.89; and Mason Sullivan, 96th, 19:33.09.
