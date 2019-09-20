HOLLISTER, Mo. — As the cross country season gets started, Harrison crossed the northern border to participate in the Holister (Mo.) Invitational.
When the day was over, the Goblins recorded a sixth place finish in the senior boys competition while the Junior Lady Goblins won their event and the Junior Goblins finished third.
Senior Boys
Despite having three harriers finish in the top 18 of the race, the Goblins could not overcome a strong field.
The meet was dominated by Cassville, Mo. who finished with 33 points. Galena, Mo. was second with 86. The Goblins finished with 115 points, three points behind Forsyth, Mo.
Leading Harrison was Gavin Cantrell. The senior Goblin finished the race in 18:56.28. He was seventh overall.
Josh McCormick was 12th in 19:46.43 and Lucas Turner was 18th in 20:47.72.
Cole Phillips was 37th in 23:01.04 and Cameron Miller was 41st in 23:41.41.
The race was won by Titus Thompson of School of the Ozarks in 17:09.88.
Junior Girls
Harrison had seven girls in the race and all seven finished in the top 15.
The Junior Lady Goblins recorded 36 points to best Logan Rogersville, Mo. by 14 points.
Sagar Clemence was the first Junior Lady Goblin to cross the finish line. She was third in 15:17.24. Liani Cash was fifth in 15:36.66.
Ryleigh Keele was seventh overall in 16:01.06 while Chloe Hubbard was ninth in 16:18.05; Abigail Hicks, 12th, 16:50.70; Tucker Webb, 14th, 16:56.34; and Sidney Wagner, 15th, 17:03.04.
The race was won by Lexi Loveland of Chadwick, Mo. in 14:16.65.
Junior Boys
Harrison had seven runners in the junior high run on the way to placing third overall.
Liam Draper of Fair Grove, Mo. won the race in 12:30.00
Harrison Conner Valentine was the first runner to cross the finish line for Harrison. He finished in 13:35.05.
Gavin Coker was 10th overall in 13:55.20 while Garrett Cox was 11th in 14:00.43.
Grean Rogers was 17th in 15:03.03; Landen Sims, 22nd, 15:52.25; John Phlllips, 24th, 15:55.71; and Dontae Godbout, 29th, 17:03.86.
