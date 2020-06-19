HAGERVILLE — The Hagerville area is know for the large amount of waterfalls in the area.
However, visitors must be away of the weather or the lack there of to have a successful visit to the area.
The Hagerville area waterfalls are highly dependent on rainfall to keep the streams flowing that leads to the waterfalls.
With the lack of rain in the summer time, the water can dry up quickly and waterfalls that are flowing heavily in the spring, will be dry in the hotter months.
The base camp for the series of waterfalls will be the Haw Creek Campground. From the parking area there, several waterfalls can be found.
Ozark-St. Francis National Forest oversees the area. However, due to the Covid-19 virus, the campground is closed, but the area is still open for foot traffic.
The restrooms at the campground are closed and there is no refuge service, so what is packed in, must be packed out.
A parking area is located outside the campground off of Highway 123. Cars are not allowed through the gates to the camping area, but it is only .25 miles from the gates blocking the road.
There is a low water bridge that must be crossed. The water flowing over the slab is from Haw Creek.
When arriving in the campground, the creek is to the left as is the waterfall.
A circular drive leads visitors through the campground. The path to the waterfall is located before starting the drive.
Steps make it an easy trip to the waterfall that is located on very flat rocks. These rocks also serve as a place of playing for children or for a place of sun worship.
Haw Creek has moved many boulders over the years of its flow and these rocks offer great opportunities for photos while enjoying the natural scenery.
Haw Creek Waterfall is not a very tall falls. But it has width that allows for a nice experience.
Reaching Haw Creek is an easy endeavor. Visitors need to travel down Highway 7 heading south. At Pelsor, take a left on Highway 123.
This highway offers nice views along the road. About 11 miles into the 123 portion of the trip, there is a one-lane bridge. It has great swimming locations under the bridge.
Haw Creek Campground will be the next attraction. It is located on the left side of the road. Another great photo opportunity will be a mile past the campground entry. There are two bridges that were built in the 1940s.
The Haw Creek basin is a hot bed for waterfalls, but it may be best to visit in the spring.
