At the conclusion of Friday night’s football games, the season will be at the mid-way point for 11-Man teams and starting the second half of the season for 8-Man.
Harrison and Berryville will be hosting homecoming contests. The Goblins will be playing Alma and Gentry will be visiting Berryville.
Green Forest will be at home. The Tigers will be playing the No. 4 team in Class 4A, Shiloh Christian.
Shiloh Christian comes into the contest with a 3-1 record, but more importantly, the team is 1-0 in 4A-1 play.
The Tigers dropped their opening 4A-1 contest last week against Prairie Grove. Prairie Grove and Shiloh Christian are the predicted top two teams in the league this season.
Green Forest enters the contest with a 0-4 overall mark and the team is 0-1 in conference play.
Yellville-Summit is hoping to right the ship after three straight losses.
Last week the Panthers played their first 2A-4 conference game. The team was on the short end of the scoreboard against Hector.
This week the Panthers will travel to Bigelow for the second game of the conference season.
Bigelow comes into the game with a 4-0 record which included a mercy-rule win over Magazine to start conference play. Bigelow has given up 28 points this season. The Panthers are averaging 35 a contest.
Marshall’s 8-Man football team will be on the road this week. The Bobcats are 2-1 on the season, but the team didn’t play last week.
Mountain Pine was to be Marshall’s opponent last week for Bobcat homecoming. COVID-19 concerns for Mountain Pine canceled the game.
This week the Bobcats play Subiaco Academy. Subiaco is the largest school in 8-Man football.
The squad played in Class 4A last season before joining the 8-Man league this season.
