ROGERS — Harrison’s basketball season officially opened on Tuesday night at Rogers Heritage High School.
When the night was over, the Goblins had fallen to Heritage, 57-53.
After five players combined for 14 points in the opening quarter, the Goblins offense took it on the chin in the second period. Harrison managed only seven points in the frame. Ben Elliott had two buckets and a free throw in the frame while Ethan Edwards had a basket.
The Goblins increased their efforts in the third when Elliott and Edwards went on a tare. Edwards hit a triple and accounted for 10 points in the quarter. Elliott added three field goals and a free throw for nine points.
Abe Glidewell and Timber Crenwelge added buckets in the fourth to accompany six by Elliott and five from Edwards.
Leading Harrison in scoring was Edwards with 23 points. Elliott added 20, Crenwelge four and Glidewell, Bryce Bonds and Gus Miller two each.
Harrison will open the home season on Thursday night when it faces Subiaco Academy.
