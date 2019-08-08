The wait is almost over for high school football fans.
Dates and times are set for the opening scrimmages and benefit games.
Harrison’s Golden Goblins come off a deep run into the semifinals of the Class 5A State Football playoffs last year and look to make some noise this season. The action begins on Aug. 20 with a benefit game at F.S. Garrison Stadium against Rogers Heritage.
The Goblins begin their season schedule on Aug. 30 when they travel to Pea Ridge.
Green Forest present its annual “Meet the Tigers” event on Tuesday, Aug. 23 beginning at 5 p.m. The Tigers will host Huntsville on Aug. 27 for a benefit game beginning after the junior high game which starts at 5:30 p.m. Green Forest will visit Yellville-Summit on Sept. 6 to open the season.
Berryville will prepare for its tough schedule in the 4A-1 with a Purple/Gold game on Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. in Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats host West Fork on Sept. 6 to begin the regular season.
Yellville-Summit’s action at Panther Stadium begins on Aug. 23 with the Green/White game at 6 p.m. The Panthers begin the season with a home matchup against Green Forest.
Marshall’s Bobcats will prep for the season with a benefit game at Midland on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. The Bobcats will visit Two Rivers on Aug. 30 to open the regular season.
