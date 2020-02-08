Running three miles is a long way.
Picking up more than three miles of rushing yards in a career is an accomplishment. That accomplishment belongs to Gabe Huskey. On Wednesday, Huskey signed a national letter-of-intent to play football at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia.
Picking the Purple Tigers was an easy choice for Huskey. He found characteristics that made him want to go to the south Arkansas college.
“I really like the team environment and how the coaches interacted with the players,” he said.
While at OBU, Huskey will be playing the same position that he dawned at Harrison High School — running back. He does see things that he will need to improve to play at the next level.
“I need to work on getting bigger, faster and stronger,” he said.
Huskey is unsure of his major in college. He really hasn’t decided what career path that he wants to chose.
The gridiron has been a special learning tool that has enhanced Huskey’s education at Harrison.
“Football has taught me that when we work together, it is very hard to lose at anything,” he said. “It is not about one player. It is about a team.”
There are special things that the athlete likes about the sport.
“My favorite thing about football is the mental and physical toughness that it takes to play the game,” he said.
One of his favorite memories on the gridiron was getting to play on the same team with is his older brother Caleb.
While suited in the blue-and-gold, Huskey finished second for the most rushing touchdowns. He finished with 91 career rushing touchdowns. He had 103 career touchdowns.
“Gabe is one of the best football players I have had in 33 years of coaching,” said Harrison coach Joel Wells. “He has crossed the goal line with the football in his hands more times than anyone in the history of Arkansas high school football.”
Wells continued with his praise for the senior.
“He is also very humble and great with the young kids in our community,” continued the coach. “He will do well at the college level.”
Huskey finished with 5,644 career rushing yards. He was selected All-State three seasons and was All-Conference three seasons. He was the 5A-West Back of the Year two seasons. He was named to the Arkansas Sports Media All-Arkansas team and the NWADG team two seasons.
Huskey also plays basketball for the Goblins where he brings toughness and athleticism to the squad.
Gabe is the seventh Huskey child to Micha and Jimmy Dale Huskey. He has older siblings of Hasin, Killion, Elijah, Silas, Jones and Caleb. He is the big brother to Adden and Dekker.
He would like to thank people for the support that he received while in school.
“I want to thank God for blessing me and giving me this chance to move on,” he started. “I want to thank my parents and coaches and my older brothers.”
