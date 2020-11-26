After playing only two games for Harrison High School, Alex Hill signed a national letter-of-intent to play basketball next season on the next level.
The new Lady Goblin will be playing next season at Arkansas Tech University.
Arkansas Tech University was an easy choice for her.
"I loved their winning basketball program, the coaching staff and current players," she said. "They have a family atmosphere of the campus and the classes that they offer."
While in Russellville, Hill be playing in the backcourt.
"I will be playing a point guard/guard position," she said. "This is what I mainly played in high school, but I have played all five positions."
Hill see areas where she will need to improve her game for the next level.
"I need to work on my outside game — catching and shooting," she stated. "Also just keep working on my ball handling skills for when I play point guard."
While at Tech, Hill plans to major in biology.
"I want to go into the medical field," she said. "I want to go to med school to be a radiologist."
Hill's love of basketball has served as an educational instructor.
"Basketball teaches you discipline and that hard work is valuable," stated the senior. "It's a sport that shows if you put in the time and work, you see the rewards. It's taught me personally that trusting in people around you is important because you can't win a game by yourself."
Hill has fun playing the game.
"I enjoy the competition," she stated. "I like pushing myself and working with others."
Transferring from Alpena High School for her senior year, Hill reflected back on one of her favorite memories in basketball.
"Probably one of my favorite memories is playing Jasper in tenth grade at their place," she started. "We were down the whole game, but came back in the fourth quarter. It ended up going into overtime and I made two free throws to put us up by one or two for the win."
Hill also participated in track and volleyball while at Alpena. She received recognition for her efforts in competition.
She was named All-Conference four years in basketball and one year in volleyball. She was All-State in basketball two seasons and she also made the All-State Tournament team. She was also selected to the tournament team at Northark.
In track, Hill won or was a part of 15 district titles in events. She won seven state titles in Class 1A over the previous three years.
Moving on to Tech will mean some changes for Hill.
"I'm going to miss hanging out with friends," she said about the upcoming move. "Just getting to talk to them and see them every day and play ball with them."
Hill's accomplishment has been aided by several individuals.
"Absolutely many people have helped me grow as a ball player and a person," she started, "my coaches: (Larry) McKinney; Tim Blackburn; and Keeton Tennison; and my parents, Jeff and Jodie; my friends that I played with and my family that always came to my games and supported me."
Hill is the big sister to Jaxon that is 12 years old.
As the basketball season has started at Harrison and has taken a small quarantine break, Hill is still focused on the season.
"Even though COVID-19 has changed everything from school to basketball," she said. "I'm very thankful to be getting a senior year at all. Also, I am very grateful to be able to continue playing ball in college. It is a privilege."
