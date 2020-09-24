When one team is quarantined, squads look for another squad to play.
That will be the case on Friday night as Harrison will be not opening conference play, but will add another non-conference contest.
Due to COVID-19 concerns at Farmington, the Goblins had to cancel the game with the Cardinals. However, Ozark was having to do the same thing in its expected conference opener against Dardanelle.
So on Friday, Ozark will travel over the mountains to play Harrison beginning at 7 p.m. at F.S. Garrison Stadium. Fans will be able to purchase tickets until noon on Friday at www.harrisongoblins.com. If not all tickets are sold, then there will be tickets available at the gate beginning at 5 p.m. When the tickets are sold out, there will be no more.
Harrison’s original game was a road contest, but Ozark will make the trek to Harrison. The Hillbillies were a state semifinalist last season in Class 4A and have at least seven starters back on both sides of the football.
Ozark brings a highly respected squad from the 4A-4 into the contest. The team has an identical record to Harrison at 2-1.
The Hillbillies lost one game this season to Booneville, 20-19. Ozark has defeated 5A-West team Clarksville, 32-12. Harrison will play Clarksville on Oct. 30.
Facing Charleston, Ozark spanked the Tigers, 54-21.
The veteran Hillbilly team is led by quarterback Harper Faulkenberry. The senior is averaging 127 yards a game on the ground. He rushes 16 times a contest.
Faulkenberry has had two 100+ yard games rushing. He has scored six touchdowns.
When Faulkenberry is not running with the ball, he is handing off to sophomore Eli Masingale. He has had 23 rushes for 225 yards this season. He is averaging 75 yards a contest.
Through the air Faulkenberry has found seven different targets. He is 18-of-28 for 252 yards
Junior Payten Durning is the team’s leading receiver. He has caught six passes for 90 total yards.
As the Hillbillies and Harrison square off, both teams will be looking to make improvements that will help them in the postseason.
Team members of Harrison include: Beck Jones; Sloan Barrett; Julius Scott; Cayden Luker; Brody Gilliam; Phoenix Whitney; Breckin Duck; Brock Bardwell; Hayden Davis; Noah Moix; Kaden Quandt; Lane Johnson; Cylan Madden; Cole Keylon; Trey Richardson; Logan Plumlee; Abe Estes; Talon Stephens; Gabe Paul; Vann Richards; Will Bryant; Anthony Robinson; Dylan Block; Matt Jones; Bentley Lemon; Alex Mills; Tyler Hutcheson; Wallace Crowley; Hudson Lewis; Anthony Allen; Caden Robertson; Jordin Welsh; Jacob Dean; Tristan Thompson; Marcus Reynolds; Maddox Peck; Jordan Miller; Kamran Bell; Dylan Olson; Steven Chrisman; Maliki Hilton; Elijah Lambert; Tim Gass; Josh Farris; Kohen Phifer; Chris McInturf; Jonathan Schaffer; Drayden Taylor; Skyler Graves; Mickey Upton; Evan Dixon; Jace Bardin; Taylor Baker; Kindred Thompson; Brekken Boswell; and Hunter Boernson. The team is coached by Joel Wells. Assistant coaches include: Chris Keylon; Jacob Lisko; Greg Cross; Doug Cross; Dan Henderson; and Evan Cowling.
