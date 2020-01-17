LITTLE ROCK — Thursday evening the postseason venues were selected by the board members of the Arkansas Activities Association.
Luckily for Harrison, the closest locations were selected for each of the postseason events that they hope to be participants.
The smaller classifications were not so lucky.
To bid for the events, schools must send in its bid the prior week. Then the board meets the next week and decide which locales will be awarded the vote. Votes are done by secret ballet by the board of directors.
Basketball
The Class 4A State Basketball Tournament will be held at Farmington High School. Valley View, located outside of Jonesboro, submitted a bid to host the event as well.
Farmington is a member of the 4A-1 and is a conference mate of Harrison and Berryville.
Berryville was awarded the Class 4A North Region. This region pits the members of the 4A-1 against the teams of the 4A-4. The 4A-4 are located in the Arkansas River Valley around Russellville.
Class 3A basketball had four schools bid to host the event. Valley Springs had tossed its hat into the ring along with Bald Knob, Lincoln and Charleston. The bid went to Charleston.
To get a trip to Charleston, members of the 3A-1East will have to travel to Waldron for regional play. Waldron was awarded the Class 3A Region 1 Tournament.
Class 2A basketball was awarded to Quitman. Five different schools bid on the tournament. The regional for Heart of the Ozark 2A schools will be at Eureka Springs.
There was only one school that bid for Class 1A State Basketball Tournament. Kirby bid to host the event at Lake Hamilton High School in Hot Springs.
Members of the 1A-1 will play its regional tournament at Alpena while members of the 1A-2 will play at Hillcrest High School that is located in Strawberry.
The finals for all state tournaments will be in Hot Springs.
Baseball/Softball
When looking at the locations for the Class 4A diamond sports state tournaments, Nashville, Morrilton, Pulaski County’s Joe T. Robinson and Valley View were all in the running.
Morrilton was selected to host the event.
Dover will host the Class 4A North Region tournaments. They are members of the 4A-4 along with Morrilton.
Teams lucky enough to make the Class 3A diamond sports state tournament will travel to Texarkana and then take a right. Ashdown was selected to host the event.
The regional tournament for the 3A-1East, who will be pitted against the 3A-1West, will be held at Rose Bud.
Class 2A’s state tournament will be at Carlisle while the regional tournament will be at Hector.
Izard County Consolidated was awarded the Class 1A state baseball and softball tournaments. Members of the 1A-1 will play its regional in Harrison while members of the 1A-2 will see Izard County for its regional.
The finals for both sports will played on the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus.
Soccer
Both Class 4A and 3A state soccer tournaments will be held in Central Arkansas.
Harrison and Berryville’s Class 4A tournament will be hosted by Joe T. Robinson High School. Those matches will be played at Robinson, Pulaski Academy and Bauxite High Schools
Class 3A’s bid was won by Central Arkansas Christian. It will be played at Burns Park in North Little Rock.
The finals of all classifications will be held at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.
Track and Field
Hot Springs’ Lake Hamilton High School will be the host for the Class 4A State Track Meet. The event will be held in connection with the Class 5A meet. Both will be held the same day at the same facility.
Class 3A will be held at Prescott and Class 2A and 1A will be held at England High School.
The Meet of Champions will be held at Lake Hamilton High School.
This year’s decathlon and heptathlon will be held at Fayetteville High School.
State cross country meet for the 2020-2021 season will be hosted by Lake Hamilton High School on the flat infield of Oaklawn Park.
Volleyball
It was an easy selection for the board of directors for Class 4A, 3A and 2A volleyball. Only one school bid on these tournaments. Valley View, Little Rock’s Episcopal Collegiate and Cutter Morning Star (Hot Springs) were award the events respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.