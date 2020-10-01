One of the hundreds of Barstool Sports Twitter pages noted that “losing to Arkansas on Saturday would probably be the most Mississippi State football thing to ever happen.”
It made me ponder the thought of what would be the most Arkansas thing that Arkansas could do.
That would probably be to either lay a goose egg in Week 2 or build a 28-point lead at halftime and squander it away. I’m leaning toward the latter. Brett Bielema would be so proud of the Hogs if that happened.
That’s kinda what happened last week but on a smaller scale. From what I’ve observed, the fan base didn’t seem to see it that way. We were amazed in the first half — after ignoring the safety incident — and patted ourselves on the back for hiring such a great coach. Then the second half happened and reality set in.
Then LSU lost and the perception that anything is possible appears to be back on the radar.
What’s probably not on the radar is Arkansas coming from behind to win a ballgame anytime soon.
It was 9 years ago yesterday the last time Razorback fans trailed by three scores in the second half of a football game and still felt confident that the Hogs could pull out a win.
Tyler Wilson still holds the school record from that game with 510 yards during an 18-point come from behind win where Jarius Wright caught 13 passes with two scores in the same game for what was then a school-record 281 yards.
That was in 2011. Arkansas played Texas A&M. It was in Cowboys Stadium and was the third-straight Southwest Classic win for the Razorbacks.
I remember that moment well. The sky was the limit and Arkansas was finally on the map. They finished the season with an 11-2 record with their only losses being to No. 3 Alabama and No. 1 LSU. They beat Kansas State in the Cotton Bowl that year and the offseason was full of optimism. That was when Bobby Petrino was still keeping his affairs under the radar and the Razorbacks were a preseason Top 5 pick.
Then he drove his girlfriend into the ditch. Then John L. Smith made Arkansas a laughingstock. Then Bielema used the phrase “borderline erotic.”
And then Arkansas did the most Arkansas thing that Arkansas could do. A handful of big leads turned into ugly losses and then Jeff Long followed that up with the Chad Morris disaster. Now we’re picked to finish last in the SEC West. Again.
Maybe the low expectations are a good thing. They were for Mississippi State last week.
All of the aforementioned people during the Arkansas timeline over the last 8 years are gone now.
Is this the turning point or is this a continuation of mediocrity?
Either way, my expectations are low.
What I want to see is LeBron James do the most LeBron James thing that LeBron James could do and lose the next four games in the NBA Finals.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
