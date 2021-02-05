LEAD HILL — There will be no breathing room in the 1A-1East standings until the final game of the season is finished.
That day is getting closer and Lead Hill paired against Deer on Tuesday to keep the conference rolling toward the postseason.
Lead Hill won the fourth quarter and posted a 47-36 win over Deer.
In the senior girls contest, Lead Hill claimed a 47-35 victory.
The junior girls game resulted in Deer’s only win by a 48-23 score.
Senior Boys
Tuesday was an important game in regards to the 1A-1East races between Lead Hill and Deer.
The two senior boy squads were neck-and-neck the majority of the game. The fourth quarter made the difference as Lead Hill posted their best offensive frame of the night and pulled away for a 47-36 conference win.
Entering the fourth period, the Antlers held a slim 30-29 lead.
Lead Hill put together an 18-point effort in the final 8 minutes led by Cody Paul’s eight points to take the lead and build on it before the final buzzer. Pierce Marshall added another four points while T.J. Catron, Dustin Turner and Mason Cain each hit a field goal to push the team.
Lead Hill’s defense held Deer to just six points in the fourth with Landon Rhoades scoring four and Kieran Carey adding two.
The game began with both teams trading buckets. Will Mancinelli drained three 3-pointers to lead the Tigers to a 16-15 advantage at the first break.
Deer’s offense won the second period with Rhoades tallying four points to go with three each by Avery Young and Keegan Middleton. Carey added a free throw that gave the Antlers a 26-24 lead at halftime.
Scoring slowed in the third period. Lead Hill took a notch off the scoring margin by outscoring Deer, 5-4.
Deer got all four points from Young while Lead Hill’s five points came from sophomore Quintin Sewell.
Paul scored 13 points in the Tiger win. Mancinelli finished with 12 points, Catron six, Sewell five, Marshall and Cain four each and Turner three.
Young collected 15 points for Deer. Rhoades added 13, Middleton five and Carey three.
Senior Girls
The Lady Tigers outscored Deer in each of the final three quarters to build a double-digit lead and take a 47-35 conference win.
Kelsey Rogers scored 11 of Lead Hill’s 12 points in the first period with Harley Lee adding a free throw.
Deer did two better with 14 points led by Jade Williams’ six points and five by Jessica Dotson.
The Lady Antlers began the second with a 14-12 edge and got nine points from senior Ashlyn Denniston and a bucket by Ashlyn Davis.
Lead Hill posted 16 points with eight from both Rogers and Lily Norman to take a 28-25 lead into halftime.
Deer was held to six points in the third period while Lead Hill put together a 14-point quarter. Rogers and Norman scored seven apiece in the frame.
A 42-31 reading on the scoreboard to start the final period didn’t change much as Lead Hill outscored Deer by a 5-4 difference to finish the game with a win.
Rogers poured out 30 points in the Lady Tiger win while Norman collected 16 points and Lee one.
Denniston tallied 11 points for Deer. Davis added 10, Williams six, Dotson five, Olivia Heffley two and Bryleigh Davis one.
Junior Girls
Deer’s lone win of the night during their trip to Lead Hill came in the junior girls game. The Junior Lady Antlers took an early lead and finished with a 48-23 win.
The opening period ended with Deer holding a 16-6 lead and that difference grew to a 21-10 lead at halftime.
Deer outscored Lead Hill by a 15-9 mark in the third and then a 12-4 score in the final 6 minutes.
Blake Williams scored 14 points to lead Deer. Jacob Brown added 10, Ty Williams nine, Kaden Moore seven and Malijah Campbell, Easton Cantrell, Carson Breedlove and Tyson Davis two apiece.
Dillon Schultz scored 12 for Lead Hill. Michael Blankenship added four and Haygan Dotson, Nolan Turner and Wyatt Cross three each.
