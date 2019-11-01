As the football season enters its last week of regular season action.
Harrison knows where it will be traveling to play in the postseason.
The Goblins will be loading up the bus and traveling absolutely no where. That isn’t because the squad missed the playoffs. It is because the team has secured home field.
It is a nice feeling to know that we are playing at F.S. Garrison Stadium for as long as we win.
Playoff action will start on Nov. 16 against the fourth place team from the 5A-East. Currently, that team is Batesville.
However, that could change.
Wynne and Forrest City are currently ahead of Batesville by a game and they play each other. Nettleton and Blytheville are a game behind Batesville. Nettleton plays the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the conference and Blytheville plays a winless team and the No. 2 team.
So, Harrison’s first round game opponent is not in the books.
The only thing is that the game will be at Harrison.
Should the Goblins get through to the second round, the opponent may be a familiar face.
Currently, Pulaski Academy is the No. 2 team in the 5A-Central.
The second round contest will feature the No. 2 team from the 5A-Central against the No. 3 team from the 5A-South.
There are three teams tied for third place in the South between Camden Fairview, Texarkana and Magnolia. Sitting on top of the race is Hot Springs and Hot Springs Lakeside. Both are one game ahead of the trio of teams in third place.
The No. 2 team from the Central got a little clearer last night when Little Rock Christian and Maumelle played. The Warriors had a one-game lead over Maumelle entering Friday night’s game.
Pulaski Academy, who lost to Little Rock Christian has already beaten Maumelle. If Maumelle defeated Little Rock Christian then the three teams would be in a three-way tie heading to the last game of the season.
Harrison has been highly regarded in the Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll. The Goblins have been No. 1 in Class 5A and have been ranked as high as No. 5 in the overall polls.
Currently the squad is No. 2 in the 5A poll.
Harrison didn’t lose any games as they fell to No. 2. The Goblins only defeated Vilonia by two points the same week that Little Rock Christian, who was No. 3 at the time, defeated top seeded Pulaski Academy.
The Warriors moved into a tie with Harrison, but the next week the team surpassed the Goblins.
Harrison is No. 5 in the overall polls. Little Rock Christian is sitting at No. 3.
Class 7A Bryant is No. 1. Class 7A Bentonville is No. 2 and Class 7A Conway is No. 4.
Harrison’s ranking shows how highly-regarded the squad is around the state.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
